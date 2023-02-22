A Big Year in the Books: Walmart eCommerce by the Numbers

As we set our 2023 plans in motion, we’re taking a moment to look back at 2022 – and what a year it’s been! We listened to feedback from our customers, sellers and associates and delivered new and enhanced experiences across the digital shopping journey. And every innovation has brought us one step closer to delivering a seamless experience for our customers and sellers.

We launched new initiatives to enhance the digital experience, including refreshed holiday wish lists and a registry suite, auto care scheduling, virtual try-on, augmented reality, a streamlined deals experience, virtual queuing and so much more. We’ve continued to grow and diversify pickup and delivery, from increased slot capacity to expanding our InHome services across the country. We’ve created more time, more options and more ways to take the work out of shopping for our customers and sellers, and we’re just getting started.

Here’s a look at a few of our highlights: