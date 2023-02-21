Walmart Raises Annual Dividend to $2.28 per Share, Marking 50th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 21, 2023 — The Board of Directors of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2024 of $2.28 per share, an increase of approximately 2 percent from the $2.24 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2024 annual dividend of $2.28 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.57 per share, according to the following record and payable dates:
|Record Dates
|Payable Dates
|March 17, 2023
|April 3, 2023
|May 5, 2023
|May 30, 2023
|Aug. 11, 2023
|Sept. 5, 2023
|Dec. 8, 2023
|Jan. 3, 2024
“Dividends continue to be a part of our diversified capital returns approach. We're proud to be increasing our annual dividend for the 50th consecutive year, a milestone for our company,” said John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.