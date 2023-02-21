Walmart Raises Annual Dividend to $2.28 per Share, Marking 50th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 21, 2023 — The Board of Directors of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2024 of $2.28 per share, an increase of approximately 2 percent from the $2.24 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2024 annual dividend of $2.28 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.57 per share, according to the following record and payable dates:





Record Dates Payable Dates March 17, 2023 April 3, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 30, 2023 Aug. 11, 2023 Sept. 5, 2023 Dec. 8, 2023 Jan. 3, 2024

“Dividends continue to be a part of our diversified capital returns approach. We're proud to be increasing our annual dividend for the 50th consecutive year, a milestone for our company,” said John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.