Text to Shop: Walmart Customers Can Now Shop as Easily as Texting

Between balancing your busy schedule, performing at work, managing your household, preparing meals — and ensuring you’ve got everything you need, when you need it — you’ve got a lot going on. At Walmart, we know that keeping track of your household shopping list is often a mental task you manage as you go about your day.

That’s why Walmart is excited to offer our customers a new and convenient way to shop — by simply texting us. Walmart’s new Text to Shop experience is available to customers for free on iOS and Android devices. You can get started here.

Text to Shop is seamlessly connected to your Walmart account, so we know your usual ordered items. Simply text the items you need, and they get added to your cart. Choose from the full selection of Walmart’s products, including items from your local store and from Walmart.com. Text “reorder” to quickly review and add your frequently ordered items to your cart.

Run out of protein powder making your morning smoothie? Text Walmart to add it to your cart. Hosting a few more people at the dinner table tonight than you originally planned? Text Walmart to quickly reorder the ingredients you need and schedule your pickup. Planning a backyard campout with the kids? Make sure to add s’mores fixings to your list, then schedule for delivery to give yourself extra time to enjoy with the kiddos.

Need to make a change? Swap out items as needed. When you’re done shopping, review your cart, and checkout via text or the Walmart app. Then, select the perfect time slot for pickup or delivery. With just a few quick text messages, your shopping is complete.

Text to Shop is simple and convenient by design, and was built in partnership with Walmart’s Global Tech team. We worked closely with our customers to design Text to Shop. Here’s what some of our customers shared on their Text to Shop experience.

“When different things pop into your mind you’re usually out and about running errands. I don’t have time to log into the app and add to the cart.” – Keisha

“I had gotten everything I needed but then I forgot two or three items, and I could get them with just a text. It’s almost as if you have your own personal shopper.” – Valerie

“Everyone would benefit from Text to Shop. I love having Walmart messages pinned at the top of my message app. It’s easy to just add things…Text to shop is genius.” – Chase

We know that for busy families and young professionals, finding opportunities to slow down and live in the moment is a priority. That’s what inspired Text to Shop.

Walmart Text to Shop

