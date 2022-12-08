Home News Meet TrendGetter: Walmart's Solution To Getting Great Deals on Trends You Love

Walmart’s TrendGetter makes it easy to spot must-haves this holiday season and shop them for a low price at Walmart

By Casey Schlaybaugh, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Marketing

Dec. 8, 2022

We’ve all been there. You’re scrolling through your Instagram feed and your favorite influencer is wearing the must-have accessory of the season. Or you’re watching the latest viral TikTok video, and you find brag-worthy home décor. Maybe gifting inspiration hits for the hardest person to shop for on your list during your favorite TV show. The problem? You can’t find a shoppable link or any product details, or it’s way out of budget.

Fortunately, that’s where TrendGetter comes in. Using image recognition technology, TrendGetter makes it easier for Walmart customers to find great deals on those products and stay within their holiday budgets. Here’s how it works:

  • Visit TrendGetter.com.
  • Simply take a picture of an item you love, or upload an image from your device.
  • Then, let TrendGetter get to work and find similar items at great prices on Walmart.com.
  • Select and purchase your item in a fast and easy experience.
Introducing Walmart TrendGetter

This holiday season, we know our customers are searching for what they love at can’t-miss prices. Now, whenever you find a product you love, you can easily search for a similar item at Walmart’s everyday low prices and purchase as soon as inspiration strikes.