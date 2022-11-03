Walmart is Helping Customers Set the Table this Holiday Season with This Year’s Thanksgiving Meal at Last Year’s Price

The last few years brought new challenges to families planning their holiday meals, and this year is no different, from rising costs to concerns on supply for Thanksgiving favorites. Despite that, we know our customers still want to celebrate the season and make memories with their loved ones, so we’ve been working hard to ensure they can do just that.

For the big holiday meals that matter – and all the weeknight dinners in between – Walmart has a selection of the items people want at the prices they need, during a time when American families need it most.

This Year’s Thanksgiving Meal at Last Year’s Price

Saving money is a top priority for our customers right now, so this year, we’re removing inflation on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items. We made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price at Walmart*.

After all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year.

We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here.

Increased Selection and Strong Supply All Season Long

We’ve been working with suppliers for months to help ensure a strong supply for all the holiday mealtime essentials at Walmart this season, especially for meal heroes like ham and turkey. And like last year, Walmart’s turkey assortment is already available in stores for those customers shopping early - including whole turkeys for under $1/lb.

The past couple of years have shown us that how our customers gather during the holidays is changing, with celebrations big and small. To best serve our customers all the ways they holiday, we offer an expanded selection of turkey offerings, from traditional whole turkeys of all sizes to bone-in breasts, boneless roasts and smoked turkeys.

No matter when, where or how customers prefer to shop, they can feel confident Walmart will have turkeys, hams and all the fixings at incredible prices.

On-Trend Offerings – Even for Turkey!

We pride ourselves on listening to and learning from our customers, and we are constantly adapting our assortment to meet their preferences. We also expect that more Gen Z customers will be first-time turkey buyers this year, and our Gen Z customers like having easy, convenient meal options. For the holidays, we expanded our selection of easier-to-manage roasts, like boneless turkey breasts, and our selection of grab-and-go meal options, like ready-to-make sides and freshly baked desserts, so these customers can find exactly what they need at Walmart.

Even More Savings with Walmart Rewards

Walmart+ members can save even more on holiday necessities through Walmart Rewards. The newly launched program is quickly becoming a member favorite and gives them access to over $1,000 in Walmart Reward offers on hundreds of items from grocery to household essentials. The rewards stack up fast and can be used on future online or in-store purchases at Walmart.

Our approach this holiday helps make sure customers don’t have to compromise on what matters: we’re keeping prices low and our assortment strong to serve them all season long. And we know it’s not just about saving customers money, but also saving them time during the busiest shopping season of the year. We’re making it even easier to shop for groceries at Walmart, whether it’s for the big holiday meals or the weekly trip, with easy, fast and convenient shopping services, including curbside pickup and delivery as soon as the same day.

Our promise to help people save money so they can live better is more important than ever, and we’re so grateful to have the opportunity to do that for our valued customers, now during the holiday season and every other day of the year.

*Comparison based on the average price charged for the featured items from Nov. 1 – Dec. 26, 2021, vs. our national or highest regional price to be charged when purchasing the entire assortment of the same items from Nov. 1 – Dec. 26, 2022. Prices at your local Walmart may be lower.