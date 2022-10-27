Walmart and Netflix Premiere In-Store Expansion of Popular Netflix Hub

I have so many fond memories of perusing the movie aisle looking for the perfect film to watch with my family on movie night, sometimes sneaking a bag of candy or popcorn into the cart along the way. This is something I thought my kids would never experience, until now. Walmart is delighted to announce the expansion of our popular digital storefront, The Netflix Hub, into 2,400+ Walmart stores with a new Netflix Streaming Gift Card, only at Walmart.

The Hub promises to bring fans closer to the shows and movies they love. Starting today, Walmart customers will find even more music, apparel, collectibles, games and seasonal items from all their favorite shows and films including “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” “The Witcher,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and more.

Walmart will also offer a new low-price Netflix Streaming Gift Card. This grants customers the opportunity to stream trending favorites without needing a credit or debit card. Never miss out on a "Have you seen ____ on Netflix!?” conversation again.

And don’t forget the snacks! The Hub is bringing a bit of the movie-watching experience home through curated Concession Kits. From popcorn and confectionary to collectible cups, we've created curated kits with everything customers need to amplify the couch-centric viewing experience.

New products will drop seasonally to keep trending favorites at customers’ fingertips year-round.

We are so excited to continue bringing exclusive experiences and fan-favorite products to our customers where and when they are shopping. So, head in store, snag a Stranger Things T-Shirt or Concession Kit (or both!), and let’s get streaming.



