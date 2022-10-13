Walmart To Host Discussion on Responsible Sourcing

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 13, 2022 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that it will host a discussion on Walmart’s responsible sourcing strategy on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. CST. In this session, Kristen Albertson, vice president, global responsible sourcing, and Karrie Denniston, senior director, Walmart.org will discuss the company’s investments in responsible sourcing and its work with others to realize the economic promise of supply chains and address specific systemic risks.

The session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com.

A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

