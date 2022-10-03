NECA Launches AutoT at Walmart, an Exclusive New Digital Collectibles Marketplace

BENTONVILLE, Ark., & HILLSIDE, N.Y. Oct. 3, 2022 — Walmart and NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association) are proud to announce AutoT, the first of its kind revolutionary digital collectible platform featuring limited-edition figures and collectibles. Launching exclusively this month both on Walmart.com and in stores, AutoT collectibles will break new ground in the digital collector space by offering exclusive figures and collectibles featuring rare chase variants signed by stars and creators.

Each series in the AutoT line works like a mystery box based on a specific pop culture property. Once a customer purchases an AutoT box, they enter the digital code found on their Walmart receipt into their personal account at AutoTVault.com to reveal which collectible item they’ve received.

“At Walmart, we are always finding new ways to bring innovation and one-of-a-kind offerings to our customers,” said Laura Rush, SVP, Electronics, Toys & Seasonal – Walmart U.S. “NECA’s unique collectibles and inventive AutoT platform offer a new type of shopping experience to shoppers, ensuring that Walmart is bringing the best in tech and entertainment to customers nationwide.”

The AutoT website uses patent pending blockchain technology to track the authenticity and ownership history of AutoT collectibles so fans can easily buy, sell and trade on the platform with confidence. Collectors can store their digital collectible for up to two years free of charge in the NECA Vault or have the physical item shipped to them.

“NECA is the world leader in pop culture figures and collectibles,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of NECA. “Partnering with Walmart, we are excited to bring exclusive NECA merchandise featuring today’s hottest IPs into the digital world.”

Shredder Collectible Figure Renet Collectible Figure Foot Soldier Collectible Figure Meadow Lake by Bob Ross Cabin at Sunset by Bob Ross Bob Ross Autumn Painting Bob Ross Winter Painting Image 1 of 7

AutoT launches with new to market figures from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, featuring Shredder, Renet and Foot Soldier. Fans will also have a chance to receive rare chase variants signed by co-creator Kevin Eastman. Also debuting are exclusive Bob Ross collectible lithographs from Bob Ross Inc. with more properties and collectibles to be announced in the coming weeks.

The first of its kind AutoT sale starts Oct. 6 online at Walmart.com and in select stores nationwide on Oct. 15, with new products dropping at regular intervals.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About NECA

NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association) is a leading creator, marketer, and global distributor of licensed consumer products based on some of the world’s most recognizable movies, video games, comic books, and pop culture. The NECA group of companies includes game developer and publisher WizKids, urban vinyl icon Kidrobot, and Joseph Enterprises, Inc., the creator of Chia Pet, The Clapper and other iconic American products.



