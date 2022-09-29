Supporting Hurricane Ian Relief

Sept. 30, 2022

The communities we serve in Florida are beginning to activate response and recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. We are grateful for the response effort underway including associates working alongside state leaders and first responders. Our Walmart Health centers in Tampa and Orlando are offering complimentary sick or injury exams. For more information about healthcare, supplies, food, or other services available see below.

As our stores in Georgia and South Carolina are now being impacted, we're standing by to support those communities.

Food & Water Feeding Tampa Bay

Store 666

3525 Us Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL

Only Oct. 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Health & Wellness Services Which locations are providing complimentary sick or injury exams? Store 2881

904 B Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL

Walmart Health is open Mon. – Fri. from 7:30am – 7:30pm; Sat. from 9am – 5pm; Sun. telehealth only* Store 857

3647 S Orlando Dr, Sanford, FL

Walmart Health is open Mon. – Fri. from 7:30am – 7:30pm; Sat. from 9am – 5pm; Sun. telehealth only* Store 3418

28516 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, FL

Walmart Health is open Mon. – Fri. from 7:30am – 7:30pm; Sat. from 9am – 5pm; Sun. telehealth only* Store 2387

11108 Causeway Blvd, Brandon, FL

Walmart Health is open Mon. – Fri. from 7:30am – 7:30pm; Sat. from 9am – 5pm; Sun. telehealth only* *Some hours may be adjusted to better serve the community needs from Sept. 30 – Oct. 7

What services does this include? The fee for new or existing sick/injury exams. If testing or other services are recommended, the price would be discussed at that time.

How can I make an appointment? Please visit walmarthealth.com. We also accept walk-ins.

Water Store 721

19100 Murdock Cir., Port Charlotte, FL

Only Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. until all product is distributed Store 811

2725 SE Highway 70, Arcadia, FL

Only Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. until all product is distributed



Sept. 29, 2022

Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are feeling the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. Our thoughts are with those impacted and we are moving quickly to help.

Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $6 million to recovery and relief efforts. This support will include donations of essential supplies and grants to organizations providing relief on the ground. Our customers, members and associates are the most generous people we know. So as part of this commitment, we will help maximize their impact by matching contributions 1:1 when they donate at our registers (up to $2.5 million) or through our associate giving program.

Walmart associates are also working side-by-side with state leaders and first responders, mobilizing to bring additional services to impacted communities. We will continue looking for ways to help our neighbors in Florida and will share updates here.





