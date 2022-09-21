Walmart To Welcome 40,000 Associates To Deliver for a Great Holiday Season and Beyond

At Walmart, we get to play a special part in helping millions of families across the country bring the holidays to life. From all the hottest gifts to holiday meals and decorations, for many families, the holidays begin at Walmart.

To help busy families focus on what matters most this season, we’ll be welcoming approximately 40,000 additional associates in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles across our business. That will include:



Seasonal store associates to provide an outstanding experience for customers however they want to shop, whether that’s in-store or using our pickup and delivery services.

Full-time, permanent truck drivers,

Customer Care associates to make sure there’s a knowledgeable, friendly voice on the other end of the line in our customer call centers this season.

As we prepare to serve customers this season, we’ll begin, as usual, by offering additional hours to current associates who want them. In fact, it’s never been easier for part-time associates to pick up extra shifts and build their own schedules with the flexibility they want. After that, we’ll offer the opportunity for those who want to earn extra money working on a temporary basis.

Whether an associate begins working at Walmart during the holidays or at another time of year, they can count on finding opportunity and benefits at every turn.

Merry and Bright Futures: Career Pathways Like No Other

Many associates begin working at Walmart thinking they’ll be here for a few months, only to find that our culture of training, development and growth can’t be beat.

Whether it’s Walmart paying 100% of the cost of college tuition and books through Live Better U, skill development through our Walmart Academies or our focus on promoting from within, one thing is clear: There's a path for everyone at Walmart.

And we’re committed to helping you get going – on average, entry-level associates promote to positions of higher wages and more responsibility in just seven months.

In fact, 75% of our U.S. salaried management team in stores, clubs and supply chain began their careers as hourly associates, including our CEO Doug McMillon and Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, to name a few. We have a long history of promoting from within, and I’m proud that it continues to be a core part of our culture.



Spreading Cheer All Year: Walmart Benefits for Total Well-being

For associates who choose to build a career here, working at Walmart means access to a package of benefits that allow eligible associates and their families to take care of their physical, financial and emotional well-being. A few examples:



Medical coverage starts at $31.40 per paycheck and includes virtual health care programs and access to some of the best specialists and facilities in the country.

No-cost, confidential counseling sessions with licensed professionals are available to all associates.

Walmart offers a PTO policy that allows associates to plan for life outside of work, including paid sick leave.

For qualifying associates, we also offer a 401(k) match and an associate stock purchase plan match.

At the end of the day, it’s about providing peace of mind for associates and their families.

‘Tis Always the Season for Investing in Associates

We invest in associate pay year-round, including in roles that help us deliver a great holiday season.

Our U.S. average wage is more than $17 an hour, with many associates earning more based on role and market.

In the last several months, we’ve raised pay in areas ranging from Pharmacy technicians to truck drivers, not to mention we’re building a path to the driver’s seat for our associates through our Private Fleet Development program.

Our associates are the heart of the holidays and as we approach this season of gratitude, I’m thankful for every associate and their dedication to making this season one to remember.

