Spark Good: A New Way To Give Back Just in Time for the Holidays

We know that the world is full of big problems. So big that it’s easy for them to make us feel small. But something magical happens when we come together to help our communities. Our collective actions can have a big impact. And impact is our aim.

So, we asked ourselves: How might we do even more good, for more communities, more often? And how do we answer the call from customers and associates to create more opportunities to direct their own giving to the causes they care most about?

The answers to these questions brought us to something totally new.

Today, just in time for the holiday season, we’re launching a new way of giving designed to spark collective action – and big impact – in support of communities nationwide.

We call it Spark Good.

Spark Good makes giving – and getting – easier than ever. It brings a robust suite of giving resources to one convenient location on Walmart.com, providing easy access to programs and tools for nonprofits while empowering customers and associates to rally support for the causes that matter most to them.

Two exciting programs, Round Up and an enhanced registry make it easier to tailor giving.



Spark Good Round Up allows customers to round up their purchase total and donate their change at checkout on Walmart.com and in the Walmart app to a public charity of their choice. It’s easy to use and customizable. Whereas most round up programs enable customers to give to a pre-determined charitable partner, Spark Good Round Up puts the community at its center, and the customer in the driver seat.

Spark Good Registry works just like a baby or wedding registry, where public charities can create and manage registries for products they want and need, making it easier for customers to ensure their giving supports areas that will make the greatest impact. What was previously Registry for Good, Spark Good Registry is now more customizable for charities enabling them to send charitable receipts and thank their donors.

These are just a few of the exciting resources available to nonprofits and customers through Spark Good.

An impact dashboard will enable customers to see how Walmart and others in their community are supporting their favorite charities. To get things started, Walmart is offering a $50 gift card to the first 2500 local public charities to become verified on the Spark Good platform or enroll in Spark Good Round Up.

We are committed to continuing our long history of strengthening communities, because we believe that when we come together, we can Spark Good.

Visit Walmart.com/SparkGood to learn more.



