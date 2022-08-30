Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List Is Here With the Hottest Toys This Holiday Season

Press Center
BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 30, 2022 — ’Tis the season to shop this year’s most-wanted toys, and they’re all at Walmart at the incredible prices its customers count on. Today, Walmart unveiled its highly anticipated 2022 Top Toy List to help families plan ahead and save on their wish lists this holiday season, featuring more toys than ever for kids of all ages and a wide range of prices.
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List highlights 55 of this holiday season’s hottest toys, with more than half the toys on the list under $50 and many under $25. This year’s list includes top brands and franchisees like LEGO, Cocomelon, Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise, Paw Patrol, Barbie, Magic Mixies and more. Walmart is also offering more Rollbacks on toys this year to give customers even deeper savings on top of Walmart’s everyday low prices.
“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president, Electronics, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver.”
For those families who want to shop now, nearly all of the toys from Walmart’s Top Toy List are available to purchase today or can be pre-ordered on Walmart.com.
Walmart-exclusive toys make up over half of this year’s list, more than any year before. From outdoor toys that keep kids on the go to fan-favorite toys from this year’s most popular releases, Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List has all the on-trend toys kids want at prices families can afford.*
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List
Top Toys Under $25
- Hot Wheels Skate Fingerboard & Skate Shoes (styles may vary) $2.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- L.O.L Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets $9.94
- Mini Brands Gold Rush 24 Ct $9.97 - coming soon
- Pokemon Mew & Mewtwo Figure Pack $15.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- MinnARK Foam Axe Toss Set $14.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- 12” Squishmallows Fuzzmallows $16.94 - Walmart Exclusive
- Imaginext Jurassic World Dominion Deluxe Growlin Giga XL Dinosaur $16.88 – Walmart Exclusive
- Pop It! Pro Game $19.82
- Connect 4 Spin Game $21.92
- LeapFrog® My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ Puppy $24.97
- Pop! Comic Cover: Star Wars $19.88 – Walmart Exclusive
- Purse Pets, Glami-cone with Lights & Sounds $19.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Disney Encanto We Don't Talk About Bruno Set $24.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Kinetic Sand, Swirl N’ Surprise Playset with 2lbs of Play Sand $24.97 – Walmart Exclusive
Need for Speed
- Hot Wheels Skate Amusement Park Skate Set $29.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks RC Unstoppable Tiger Shark $49.97
- Nerf Blaster Scooter 2.0 $69.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Razor MX350 Motorcross Electric Dirt Rocket $298.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Jurassic World 6V T-Rex Quad $59.00
- Frozen 2 Bike - 12" & 16" $94.00 - $98.00
- Segway C9 Folding Electric Scooter $198.00
- Razor Pocket Mod Petite 12V Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter $249.00
- Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Ride-On $398.00
- Spiderman EZ Red Bike - 12" & 16" $94.00 - $98.00 – Walmart Exclusive
Gamer Gifts
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PlayStation $59.88
- Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet $59.88
- Nintendo Switch Pokemon Violet $59.88
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $69.00
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con Controllers $299.00
- Xbox Daystrike Camo Wireless Controller $64.00
- Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - White $69.00
- Xbox Series S 512GB Console $299.00
- XBX Sonic Frontiers $59.88
Playdate Picks
- Rainbow High Costume Dolls $37.44 – Walmart Exclusive
- Barbie DreamCamper Vehicle Playset $89.00
- L.O.L. Surprise! Extreme Surprise $129.00
- 6V Bumper Cars $129.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Nerf Blaster $41.88 (Rollback)
- Barbie® Little DreamHouse™ by Little People® $49.97
- Little Live Pets Mama Surprise $64.00
- furReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony $84.00
- Magic Mixies Rainbow Crystal Ball $76.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Play Day 3-in-1 Sports Set $59.00
Fan-Favorite Finds
- Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Warrior Pack $28.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Spark. Create. Imagine. CoComelon School Bus Ride-on $34.98 – Walmart Exclusive
- Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ Doll $34.97
- LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House Building Kit $50.00
- Gabby's Dollhouse, Purrfect Dollhouse $68.00
- LEGO Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport $44.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Jurassic Park RealFX Baby Blue $69.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Play House $89.00
- Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Playset $99.00
- POP Marvel: DC Holiday Gingerbread 4pk $47.88 – Walmart Exclusive
- Star Wars Galactic Action Darth Vader Interactive Electronic Action Figure $37.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Bakugan Genesis Collection Pack $39.97
*Prices may vary online, in-stores and in-app.
Walmart Makes Toy Shopping More Fun, Easy and Convenient
As the one-stop destination with the best selection of in-stock toys, including 1,400 new toys and more than 500 Walmart-exclusives this year, customers can feel confident they can find great gifts for the kids on their list.
No matter when, where or how customers want to shop, Walmart makes it fun and easy with a convenient shopping experience in stores and on Walmart.com. In fact, more toys than ever before – including all the toys on the Top Toy List – are available for curbside pickup and delivery as soon as the same day, Express delivery or free two-day delivery.
For more information about Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List, visit: Walmart.com.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.