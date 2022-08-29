Walmart Corporate Statement Asking for Federal Court Dismissal of the FTC’s Lawsuit Regarding Walmart Money Transfer Services

The FTC’s lawsuit is an egregious instance of agency overreach. The FTC is trying to hold Walmart liable for the criminal actions of completely unrelated third-party fraudsters, in spite of Walmart’s extensive efforts to prevent those very fraudsters from defrauding our customers, and despite the FTC’s lack of constitutional or statutory authority to bring the lawsuit. Walmart is now—and always has been—dedicated to its customers, and shares the FTC’s goal of protecting customers from fraudsters.

