Walmart+ Members Can Now Save More with Walmart Rewards

At Walmart, everything we do is in service of the customer. Sam Walton used to say, “Give customers what they want, and a little more.” This is our ambition with Walmart+ — to offer a suite of benefits and services that are additive for our members. And as the needs of our members evolve, we evolve right alongside them. Because a relentless focus on ‘a little more’ is our path to unlocking exponential value.

We know our customers and members are mindfully managing their budgets these days. That’s why we’re excited to introduce a new member perk that delivers compounding value: Walmart Rewards.

Walmart Rewards is a new and easy way for Walmart+ members to earn additional savings toward future Walmart purchases. Let’s say after a few shopping trips or online orders, a member has accumulated $10 in Walmart Rewards. When they apply those savings at checkout, what was previously a $25 basket now only costs $15.

Introducing Walmart+ Rewards

Here’s how it works today:

As members search for products on Walmart.com or the Walmart app, they’ll see an option to add rewards starting with hundreds of bestselling items, from groceries to household goods to pet care and beyond. This is on top of Walmart’s everyday low prices.

Members can bank their digital rewards in the Walmart wallet in the app and online and use them to save on future purchases in stores and online. These new item-specific rewards, powered by the Ibotta Performance Network

Here are a few more reasons we know our members will love Walmart Rewards:

It's free and easy to use. No need to download a separate app or even sign up. No more fumbling with paper coupons. Members just sign into their Walmart+ account on Walmart.com

No need to download a separate app or even sign up. No more fumbling with paper coupons. Members just sign into their Walmart+ account on It works any way members choose to shop. Whether they do most of their shopping in-store or online, members can take advantage of digital offers to earn Walmart Rewards.

Whether they do most of their shopping in-store or online, members can take advantage of digital offers to earn Walmart Rewards. Members can redeem the balance at checkout. If shopping in-store, Walmart members can scan the Walmart Pay QR code and tap “Use Walmart Rewards” to deduct the balance from their bill. If shopping online, they can simply do this when they check out.

If shopping in-store, Walmart members can scan the Walmart Pay QR code and tap “Use Walmart Rewards” to deduct the balance from their bill. If shopping online, they can simply do this when they check out. Walmart Rewards is not static. This opens the door to endless earning possibilities for members in the future. We’ll continue to build new ways to reward member loyalty within the Walmart Rewards program.

We’ve always been committed to saving members time and money, and with Walmart Rewards, we’re rewarding members for shopping with us through added savings on the items they want and need most. It’s a little more that adds up to a lot.

Note: Item rewards will also be featured in Sponsored Products. Learn more about the unified member experience from Walmart Connect.



