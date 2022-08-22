Walmart Inspires New Reading Adventures with the Walmart Book Club

Whether you are an avid reader or the occasional book worm, identifying your next page-turner can sometimes be a challenge. Today we’re excited to introduce the next chapter for the Walmart book department: the Walmart Book Club.

Five titles will be chosen annually as part of the Walmart Book Club with four unveiled seasonally throughout the year leading up to the highest honor, the Pick of the Year. Our team of book merchants will select titles based on reading trends, relevancy and industry market data – helping to identify exciting titles Walmart customers are sure to love.

Focused on adult readers, select titles will be available to shop both in stores and online, making it easy to join no matter where you live. To get involved, all customers need to do is keep an eye out for the Walmart Book Club sticker on the cover of the book or the online product page.

The inaugural title for the Walmart Book Club is Love on the Brain by New York Times best-selling author, Ali Hazelwood. Releasing August 23, 2022, the romance novel follows a scientist forced to work on a project with her nemesis – with explosive results. And there’s more to love on the horizon: this fall and winter, the Walmart Book Club will announce new titles spanning a variety of genres, offering customers the perfect new read to curl up with.

At Walmart, we are always looking for new ways to excite customers with exclusive experiences and unique opportunities. It’s just one of the many ways we help our customers live better. We’re excited for customers to join in on the literary adventure with us. Let’s get reading!



