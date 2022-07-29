Walmart Restored Helps Shoppers Buy Refurbished Items With Confidence

Good as new.

That’s the goal of Walmart Restored, our new program created to help customers discover refurbished products at everyday low prices. In a year when customers are looking for ways to save money, like-new refurbished products have become an increasingly popular way to cut down on costs without sacrificing quality.

At Walmart, we already work with sellers and suppliers on Walmart.com who are committed to refurbishing top-quality products and preparing them for a new home at a fraction of typical costs. And now, those items will be even easier to find and shop with the Walmart Restored program designation. Whether they visit the Walmart Restored section of Walmart.com or see items pop up in search, it has never been easier for customers to shop for quality refurbished items featuring brands like Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid and more.

When customers buy a product in the Walmart Restored program – whether it’s a laptop or a kitchen appliance – they can be confident they are buying from top-rated performance managed sellers and suppliers. All products listed on the site have been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned, and if for any reason a customer isn’t satisfied, we offer 90-day free returns to help enable shopping with confidence.

The Walmart Restored program is helping build trust with our customers by offering fantastic value for shoppers. Online now and in select stores later this fall, the program also gives customers a choice and an opportunity to extend the life of a product.

And what is a launch without a few deals? Just in time for back-to-school shopping, we’re celebrating the start of Walmart Restored with sellers’ promotional pricing on a number of top name brand items for an even bigger value. Tick off that ever-growing shopping list with good as new products from our top-rated sellers. From headphones to tablets to sewing machines (yes, really!), we got you.