Walmart Hosts Wellness On Day July 23

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 20, 2022 — Walmart invites communities to get healthy ahead of a new school year at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. - 2p.m. local time, where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles. Knowing their numbers is just a start, but additional, helpful information allows customers to make decisions and track their health improvement. Walmart Wellness Day is also a great time for customers to learn about our health and wellness offerings and solutions.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events on July 23. Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:



Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Routine eye exams are an important part of taking care of your whole health. Stop into a Walmart Vision Center location to help with adjustments, prescription eyewear, reading glasses and contact lenses. Several Vision Centers recently remodeled and updated into state-of-the-art facilities with an all-new customer experience featuring family tables, full-length mirrors for a functional try-on atmosphere, newly designed and interactive shelving, semi-private spaces for associate consultations and more.

“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better and healthier through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions. The back-to-school season is a busy one, and these are ways we hope to provide some easy, convenient options for our customers.”

Kevin Host continued, “Health care delivery is something we’re always innovating through not just our pharmacies but also through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers. Our goal is to offer care for our customers when and where they need it.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communities. To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.



