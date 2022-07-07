Walmart Helps You Check Off Your Back-to-School List This Season With Savings

In my house, one (or more!) of my kids have been known to be more excited about shopping for new school supplies than starting another year of schoolwork! I know first-hand that back-to-school shopping should be fun and affordable, and Walmart is here to make sure our customers won’t have to choose between what they want and what they need.

Ninety-nine percent1 of schools are returning to in-person learning this year, and families are focused on budget-conscious ways to stock up earlier than ever2. In fact, parents’ top priorities when shopping this year are making sure their kids are happy with what they purchase and being as efficient as they can with their budget3.

At Walmart, our customers don’t have to compromise. We’ve worked hard to ensure back-to-school essentials from Walmart are affordable so that the special additions – like a Justice glitter pencil case and Minecraft backpack – can make it into the cart as well.

And with an easy, convenient shopping experience, students and teachers can get everything on their list in one place.

Walmart’s Back-to-School Savings Checklist

Everyday Low Prices on Back-to-School Essentials

Walmart has the must-have items on the top of back-to-school checklists at the incredible prices our customers can count on, and this year, we’re offering more than 100 of the top school supplies under $1, with items starting at just a quarter.

Walmart has held prices on a variety of top back-to-school items to ensure we’re delivering on our everyday low-price promise for our customers, including:



Must-Have Products at A+ Prices

So customers don’t need to leave behind the items they want for the essentials they need, we’ve stocked up on today’s top back-to-school products including:



Fresh First-Day Fashion Finds

Since most students will be returning to the classroom this year, the bar is high for a fresh first day outfit. Walmart has you covered with affordable fashion from top brands:



Teacher’s Corner

Let’s hear it for the real-life classroom superheroes: teachers! With amazing deals across supplies, home organization, tech and more, teachers don’t have to make tradeoffs to have a triumphant school year:



Dorm Room Ready

For first-time and returning college students, Walmart is the back-to-college shopping destination for dorm and apartment must-haves at an incredible value:



We have great prices on furniture like this Mainstays faux fur butterfly folding chair acrylic desk organization solutions from The Home Edit Mainstays faux houseplant elephant planter decoration

New this year, Walmart has a digital college checklist

this year, Walmart has a digital For the first time, Walmart is introducing a digital tool to make it even easier to find the perfect furniture for college spaces. With Walmart’s new AR home experience, ‘ View in your Space ,’ students can better understand how furniture pieces will look or fit in their dorm or apartment before purchasing.

,’ students can better understand how furniture pieces will look or fit in their dorm or apartment before purchasing. With stores within 10 miles of hundreds of college campuses, students can count on Walmart for everything they need, when they need it, from the weekly roommate grocery trip to picking up a last-minute party look to replacing those lost ear buds – and everything in between.

Fast, Easy and Convenient Shopping Experience

We’ve made it easier than ever to check off your back-to-school or back-to-college list with many fast, convenient shopping options:



Walmart has more back-to-school items available for Pickup and Delivery than ever before – available as soon as the same day.

Customers can shop top back-to-school picks during local Tax-Free Weekends and save even more on supplies, fashion finds, dorm and apartment essentials and tech to stay on budget and on trend this school year.

To get a jump start, customers can utilize Walmart+

From supplies and gear to first-day fashion and tech, Walmart is making it more affordable, easy and convenient than ever to shop for everything families need and want this school year.

