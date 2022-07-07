Walmart Helps You Check Off Your Back-to-School List This Season With Savings

Press Center
In my house, one (or more!) of my kids have been known to be more excited about shopping for new school supplies than starting another year of schoolwork! I know first-hand that back-to-school shopping should be fun and affordable, and Walmart is here to make sure our customers won’t have to choose between what they want and what they need.
Ninety-nine percent1 of schools are returning to in-person learning this year, and families are focused on budget-conscious ways to stock up earlier than ever2. In fact, parents’ top priorities when shopping this year are making sure their kids are happy with what they purchase and being as efficient as they can with their budget3.
At Walmart, our customers don’t have to compromise. We’ve worked hard to ensure back-to-school essentials from Walmart are affordable so that the special additions – like a Justice glitter pencil case and Minecraft backpack – can make it into the cart as well.
And with an easy, convenient shopping experience, students and teachers can get everything on their list in one place.
Walmart’s Back-to-School Savings Checklist
Everyday Low Prices on Back-to-School Essentials
Walmart has the must-have items on the top of back-to-school checklists at the incredible prices our customers can count on, and this year, we’re offering more than 100 of the top school supplies under $1, with items starting at just a quarter.
Walmart has held prices on a variety of top back-to-school items to ensure we’re delivering on our everyday low-price promise for our customers, including:
- Crayola 20 Count Broad Line Classic Markers ($5.37)
- Pen + Gear 48 Count Wood Pencils ($3.88)
- Norcum College Ruled Filler Paper ($.87)
- Pen + Gear Two-Pocket Paper Folders ($.24)
- Pen + Gear Medium Planner ($2.64)
Must-Have Products at A+ Prices
So customers don’t need to leave behind the items they want for the essentials they need, we’ve stocked up on today’s top back-to-school products including:
- Cool new tech for under $100 like the onn. bluetooth on-ear headphones, onn. 7” tablet and the HP 11.6" Chromebook.
- The latest merchandise from top franchises such as Spider Man, Paw Patrol and L.O.L Surprise OMG!
- And so much more!
Fresh First-Day Fashion Finds
Since most students will be returning to the classroom this year, the bar is high for a fresh first day outfit. Walmart has you covered with affordable fashion from top brands:
- Available exclusively at Walmart, the fashion-forward Justice line of girl’s clothes start at just $3.50.
- Free Assembly just launched versatile ‘fits to match kids’ unique styles (under the creative direction of Brandon Maxwell!)
- Dazzle on the first day in pops of color and unique prints from Walmart’s elevated, exclusive apparel brand Scoop.
- “Kick” off classroom style with on-trend shoes, including Wonder Nation throwback high-top sneakers and Wonder Nation retro low-top sneakers.
Teacher’s Corner
Let’s hear it for the real-life classroom superheroes: teachers! With amazing deals across supplies, home organization, tech and more, teachers don’t have to make tradeoffs to have a triumphant school year:
- The online classroom hub makes it easy to shop top classroom items and set up a supply wish list to share.
- Choose fast and easy shipping on Walmart.com for the big back-to-school haul and to have items delivered straight to the classroom with free two-day shipping.
- Create an inspiring and fun classroom with décor and organization items at Walmart’s everyday low prices.
- Use Walmart’s registry service to fulfill the products teachers want most for the year.
Dorm Room Ready
For first-time and returning college students, Walmart is the back-to-college shopping destination for dorm and apartment must-haves at an incredible value:
- We have great prices on furniture like this Mainstays faux fur butterfly folding chair, on-trend clear acrylic desk organization solutions from The Home Edit, chic décor like this Mainstays faux houseplant elephant planter decoration and so much more!
- New this year, Walmart has a digital college checklist tool that makes it easy – and fun – to find and shop for everything students need for college. Don’t know where to start? No fear, Walmart’s college checklist tool guides students to the most essential items – while helping them stay on budget.
- For the first time, Walmart is introducing a digital tool to make it even easier to find the perfect furniture for college spaces. With Walmart’s new AR home experience, ‘View in your Space,’ students can better understand how furniture pieces will look or fit in their dorm or apartment before purchasing.
- With stores within 10 miles of hundreds of college campuses, students can count on Walmart for everything they need, when they need it, from the weekly roommate grocery trip to picking up a last-minute party look to replacing those lost ear buds – and everything in between.
Fast, Easy and Convenient Shopping Experience
We’ve made it easier than ever to check off your back-to-school or back-to-college list with many fast, convenient shopping options:
- Walmart has more back-to-school items available for Pickup and Delivery than ever before – available as soon as the same day.
- Customers can shop top back-to-school picks during local Tax-Free Weekends and save even more on supplies, fashion finds, dorm and apartment essentials and tech to stay on budget and on trend this school year.
- To get a jump start, customers can utilize Walmart+, same-day delivery and free two-day shipping to help lighten the load.
From supplies and gear to first-day fashion and tech, Walmart is making it more affordable, easy and convenient than ever to shop for everything families need and want this school year.
