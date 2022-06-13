Pride Every Day: Supporting LGBTQ+ Associates and the Communities We Serve

Pride. It sparks a feeling of deep joy and admiration, but it also speaks to acceptance and inclusion, which are so important to us at Walmart. I have the privilege of serving as the executive sponsor of our Pride associate resource group, and today I’m proud to announce that Walmart has established an LGBTQ+ Officer Caucus.

You may wonder, what is an officer caucus? At Walmart, we have several officer caucuses comprised of senior leaders focused on building community and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within the workplace. We are building a Walmart for everyone, and we know that diverse voices at the leadership level drive innovation, guide our path forward and serve as a source of inspiration.

The members of the LGBTQ+ Officer Caucus share a deep passion for supporting our LGBTQ+ associates and have chosen to lead within our organization, so others can be comfortable and confident doing the same. After all, as we look at communities we identify with, not all of them offer visible identification unless we make the choice to be seen.

Our support of LGBTQ+ associates is also reflected in some of our recent programs and initiatives focused on well-being, inclusion and giving.



Well-Being : Walmart partnered with Included Health



: Walmart partnered with Inclusion: Encouraging associates to bring their authentic selves to work every day often begins with something as basic as a name. A person’s name is the greatest connection to their own individuality and should be recognized consistently across all parts of the company. We are continuing to update our systems and processes to enable preferred name usage. Additionally, associates can now self-identify their sexual orientation, gender identity and pronouns should they choose to do so. The preferred name and self-identification initiatives are just a few examples of our efforts to create a workplace of inclusion and belonging.



Encouraging associates to bring their authentic selves to work every day often begins with something as basic as a name. A person’s name is the greatest connection to their own individuality and should be recognized consistently across all parts of the company. We are continuing to update our systems and processes to enable preferred name usage. Additionally, associates can now self-identify their sexual orientation, gender identity and pronouns should they choose to do so. The preferred name and self-identification initiatives are just a few examples of our efforts to create a workplace of inclusion and belonging. Giving: Building on a longtime relationship with PFLAG grant to support the organization in expanding PFLAG Connects PFLAG Connects : Communities

Additionally, Walmart awarded a grant to the Ad Council to support its “Love Has No Labels” campaign, which strives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion of all people across race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age and disability. This grant helps provide the Ad Council with the resources to respond to the events of our time by creating impactful content and resources that change hearts, minds and behaviors to create a more inclusive world.

Everything we do at Walmart is through the lens of Respect, Service, Excellence and Integrity. It is essential that our LBGTQ+ community is represented and treated through the lens of our values. We take pride in the steps we are taking to ensure everyone is included and belongs at Walmart. Because belonging begins with us.



