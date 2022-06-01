Calling All Kiddos! Walmart and Gap Launch Exclusive Gap Home Kids Line

At Walmart, we believe great style doesn’t have to be expensive. We have spent the past several years on a mission to democratize style by building our home assortment with high-quality, stylish – and often exclusive – home goods at an incredible value.

Our partnership with Gap is a big part of that strategy as we continue to expand into new categories following the introduction of Gap Home last summer and Gap Home Furniture in the fall. The customer response has been fantastic across the entire Gap Home assortment, which includes furniture, décor, tabletop, bedding and bath options that offer timeless American style for modern living.

As we continue to deepen our partnership with Gap and look for ways to surprise and delight customers, today we’re launching Gap Home Kids exclusively at Walmart.com. The inaugural collection is a fun mix of youthfully optimistic styles at an incredible value, with over 200 items across bedding, bath, pillows, throws, rugs and window treatments priced from only $20-$79.

Gap Home Kids features well-made and elevated essentials from comfy and colorful bedding to curtains, rugs and room accents in an array of playful patterns and bright hues. The entire line nods to Gap’s classic chambrays, stripes and washed denim while incorporating on-trend prints and colorways that we think kids will love.

Highlights from the collection include:



Cozy comforters and complementary sheet sets featuring classic stripes and fun prints that can be mixed and matched for a room that’s colorfully coordinated and uniquely theirs, like the Variegated Stripe Jersey Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set ($44.98-$49.98) and Ombre Stars Sheet Set ($29.98-$39.98).

featuring classic stripes and fun prints that can be mixed and matched for a room that’s colorfully coordinated and uniquely theirs, like the Variegated Stripe Jersey Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set ($44.98-$49.98) and Ombre Stars Sheet Set ($29.98-$39.98). Organic cotton bath essentials with plush towels, rugs and shower curtains in cheerful prints and colors that will brighten up any bath time, starting with the Chambray Stripe with Tassels Shower Curtain ($27.88), Dino Bath Rug ($19.98) and Rainbow Toss 6-Piece Towel Set ($34.98).

with plush towels, rugs and shower curtains in cheerful prints and colors that will brighten up any bath time, starting with the Chambray Stripe with Tassels Shower Curtain ($27.88), Dino Bath Rug ($19.98) and Rainbow Toss 6-Piece Towel Set ($34.98). Area rugs and accents that help parents put the final touches on playrooms and bedrooms, including the Watercolor Dots Kids Area Rug ($49-$79), Reversible Logo Throw with Fringe ($24.98) and Solid with Pom Pom Trim Pillow ($24.98).

Gap Home Kids - Spring Bath Gap Home Kids - Spring Bedding Boys Gap Home Kids - Spring Bedding Girls Gap Home Kids - Spring Rugs Image 1 of 4

With the new Gap Home Kids line, we are expanding into home categories to meet the home décor and furniture needs for the entire family, at low prices that are parent-approved and styles that are kid-approved.

Gap Home Kids is one more way we are democratizing style and helping customers create home spaces they love at the affordable prices they can count on at Walmart.

View the Gap Home Kids lookbook below and shop the collection at Walmart.com starting today. Additionally, for a limited time, check out the Gap Home Kids collection in person at the Hunker House, an experiential showroom from digital media brand Hunker, in the Abbot Kinney neighborhood of Venice Beach starting in late June.