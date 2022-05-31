Walmart To Webcast Question-and-Answer Session with the Investment Community on June 3

BENTONVILLE, Ark. May 31, 2022 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will hold its Associate Celebration on Friday, June 3, 2022. Following this meeting, the company will host a Question-and-Answer session with the investment community. The session will be led by Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon and will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. CDT. The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the 2022 Q&A Session with the Investment Community event. A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.