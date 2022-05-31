Modern Comfort Meets Effortless Hospitality

We have called Bentonville our home for more than 60 years. A lot has changed over six decades. But what has not changed is keeping our headquarters in our hometown.

While many of our associates live and work in the Bentonville area, many others work across the country and around the world. And the Home Office is their home, too.

To better serve our associates in the field and other office locations, we knew it was essential to include a hotel on our new campus. From recruiting visits and company gatherings to visiting associates coming to share and learn, having a hotel within campus will enhance each visit.

We are excited to announce we have signed a franchise agreement with Marriott International to brand the campus hotel as an AC Hotel by Marriott. With plans to open in Summer 2024, AC Hotels’ approach to intentionally refine and craft enhanced guest experiences with a balance of form and function naturally aligns to the guiding principles we have used to design of campus — create a winning work environment, be true to who we are and offer an enhanced experience for associates and the surrounding community.

AC Hotel by Marriott Bentonville will be located in the Northwest neighborhood of campus, on the Razorback Greenway. Anchoring to the urban corner of 8th Street and J Street, the hotel sits on a primary corridor, with convenient access to office buildings, campus amenities, retail environment and a network of walking and biking paths. The purposeful location of the hotel is yet another example of the Walmart campus integrating with the community. Just minutes (via walking, biking or car) to local attractions including 8th Street Market, The Momentary, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and Downtown Bentonville which is home to the Walmart Museum.

With more than 90,000 square feet across five stories, plans for this new AC Hotel by Marriott calls for 153 sophisticated, modern guestrooms featuring sleek furnishings and tech-enabled amenities creating an elevated experience for guests. The hotel will also include a combined 6,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space on the main lobby floor as well as a rooftop lounge with indoor and outdoor seating.

Drawing inspiration from the beauty of the Natural State, the hotel will reflect the region through natural woods and stones as well as curated art installations.

Bentonville is our hometown, and when we welcome associates and visitors to our new Home Office, we will offer a first-class hotel amenity we can all be proud of.

