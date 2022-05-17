Walmart Releases Q1 FY23 Earnings

Press Center
- Walmart U.S. comp sales1 grew 3.0% and gained market share in grocery
- Q1 FY23 GAAP EPS of $0.74; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.30
- Company provides updated outlook for Q2 and full year
Q1 FY23 Earnings at a Glance
Total Revenue
Total revenue was $141.6 billion, up 2.4%, negatively affected by $5.0 billion due to divestitures.
U.S. Comp Sales
Walmart U.S. Q1 comp sales1 grew 3.0% and 9.0% on a two-year stack.
Walmart U.S. eCommerce
Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 1% or 38% on a two-year stack.
Sam's Club Comp Sales
Sam’s Club comp sales1 increased 10.2%, and 17.4% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 10.5%.
Walmart International
Walmart International net sales were $23.8 billion, a decrease of $3.5 billion, or 13.0%, negatively affected by $5.0 billion due to divestitures.
Operating Income
Consolidated operating income was $5.3 billion, a decrease of 23.0%, negatively affected by $0.3 billion from divestitures.
Adjusted EPS
GAAP EPS of $0.74; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.30.
1 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended April 29, 2022 compared to the 13-week period ended April 30, 2021, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial
Information for additional information.
2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
