Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 17, 2022

BENTONVILLE, Ark. May 10, 2022 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2023. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon CDT on May 17.

The company will release its first quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CDT on May 17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.