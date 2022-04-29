Walmart Fuses Fashion and Fitness With New Activewear and Swim Brand by Designer Michelle Smith and Fitness Superstar Stacey Griffith

As we continue to establish Walmart as a destination for fashion, we remain laser focused on expanding Walmart’s assortment of quality, on-trend apparel and accessories at an incredible value. That includes strategic collaborations with designers and influencers to bring new collections to our portfolio of exclusive, elevated brands. Their fresh perspectives are resonating with our customers, and we love hearing all the wonderful feedback.

Since the pandemic started, activewear has been a high growth category and an important one for our customers. In fact, The NPD Group reported that activewear was up 37% in 2021. It was only natural for activewear to be the next step in expanding our elevated brands portfolio, and we’re doing it with a bold, exciting brand that fills a white space for high-quality, high-performance activewear and swim without the high price tag.

Enter Love & Sports, our new exclusive, elevated activewear and swim brand created in partnership with renowned fashion designer Michelle Smith and superstar indoor cycling instructor Stacey Griffith.

Love & Sports Founders' Video

Love & Sports features vibrant, high-performance fabrics and details in a blend of fresh, fashion-forward gym to street styles and trims. At its core, it’s an energetic brand inspired by bold, iconic, vintage athletic style that optimizes comfort and durability. And today, the activewear collection is available at Walmart.com and is starting to roll out to 1,500 Walmart stores now. Swim will start arriving in the coming days. Collections will drop seasonally, with new additions like footwear and accessories arriving this fall.

The inaugural collection features 121 women’s activewear and swim items, priced between $12 and $42. Bold and bright colors are the hallmark of the brand, with standout neon colors across retro running shorts, cropped logo sweatshirts, lightweight nylon jackets and assorted one- and two-piece swimsuits. One of my favorite looks is our new seamless sports bras paired with either the seamless bike shorts or seamless leggings and worn from head-to-toe in one bold color.

Love & Sports - Stacey Griffith and Michelle Smith Love & Sports - Leggings & Sports Bra Love & Sports - Swimsuit Group Love & Sports - Swimsuit Picnic Love & Sports - Swimsuit Paddleball Love & Sports - Lightweight Jacket & Leggings Love & Sports - Tie Shorts Love & Sports - Bike Shorts & Sports Bra Hula Hoop Love & Sports - Group Walking Dog Image 1 of 9

Just in time for summer, we rounded out the new Love & Sports brand with a standout swim collection. It features suits for performance or play, with strapless one-piece suits, retrokini tops, ring halter bikini tops and bikini bottoms.

Along with its infinite wearability, the entire Love & Sports collection is universally flattering and available in sizes XS-XXXL for activewear and XS – XXL for swimwear.

We can’t wait for customers to see and try out the new line. Michelle and Stacey collaborated on the development process from start to finish, thoughtfully creating every design around the performance level of an athlete and the emerging fashion trends and colorways in fitness, streetwear and swim. The entire collection features elevated details, like moisture-wicking fabrics, plenty of pockets, reflective taping, metal zippers with logos and waistbands that can be rolled down to transition from the current trend of high-waisted bottoms to a trend-forward low-waisted look.

This partnership with an incredible design talent like Michelle and fitness powerhouse like Stacey is unlike anything we’ve done before, and we’re introducing it at the perfect time. People are getting back out now after the pandemic, and we think they’re looking for the comfort of activewear that can be worn at street level. Our answer is Love & Sports – beautifully designed, high-performance and high-quality activewear and swim that’s truly accessible.

