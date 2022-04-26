Walmart Launches On-Trend Outdoor Living Collection With Builder/Designer Duo Dave and Jenny Marrs

Over the past few years, Walmart has focused on building our assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and décor to customers at an incredible value. This includes adding exciting national brands to our portfolio and launching strategic collaborations with designers and influencers that bring exclusive and elevated product lines to Walmart customers at accessible prices.

Today, I am so excited to announce the Dave and Jenny Marrs Collection for Better Homes & Gardens, our latest collaboration with TV personalities and builder/designer duo, Dave and Jenny Marrs. Inspired by Dave’s master carpentry skills and Jenny’s admired aesthetic, the Walmart-exclusive collection launches with 30 outdoor home and décor items designed to create the perfect backyard oasis, just in time for warmer weather.

Marrs Collection Launch - Behind the Scenes

The Marrs Collection for Better Homes & Gardens debuts with outdoor furniture, rugs, pendants, lanterns and planters. Fans of Dave and Jenny Marrs love their livable, elevated style and will equally love the curated, “perfectly imperfect” looks from their home collection – all at the great prices found at Walmart.

The collection features neutral colors and handcrafted elements with natural wood and clay, chunky open weaves and antique brass, reflecting the style Dave and Jenny have in their own home. A majority of the items are available for purchase today, with more arriving soon. Highlights include:



Marrs Collection - Herbs and Ceramic Planters Marrs Collection - Herbs and Ceramic Planters

Marrs Collection - Outdoor Decorative Pillows Marrs Collection - Outdoor Decorative Pillows

Marrs Collection - Large Outdoor Pouf Marrs Collection - Large Outdoor Pouf

Marrs Collection - Woven Lanterns Marrs Collection - Woven Lanterns

Marrs Collection - Natural Large Solar Woven Pendant Marrs Collection - Natural Large Solar Woven Pendant

Marrs Collection - Stripe Rug Marrs Collection - Stripe Rug

Marrs Collection - Ombre Rug Marrs Collection - Ombre Rug

Marrs Collection - Ashbrook Dining Table Marrs Collection - Ashbrook Dining Table

Marrs Collection - Ashbrook Porch Swing Marrs Collection - Ashbrook Porch Swing

It’s the perfect time to launch this exciting new brand and assortment of outdoor living items. Over the past few years, customers have viewed their outdoor spaces as curated design extensions of their indoor living spaces, and we see this trend continuing. New items will drop seasonally, and we are excited to expand to indoor furniture and décor in the near future.

