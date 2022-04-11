Innovation Meets Implementation: Walmart Launches Circular Connector

Walmart has never shied away from setting big, ambitious goals, whether it’s setting our sight on 100% renewable energy or our commitment to sustainable packaging, including a goal to achieve 100% recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable packaging by 2025.

Innovation is essential to achieving our goals and our customers’ growing expectation to buy sustainable/sustainably packaged products. Cue the Circular Connector: Launching today, Walmart’s Circular Connector has been designed as an online tool to bridge the gap between companies searching for more sustainable packaging ideas and those that offer them.

Walmart Circular Connector

In other words, it’s a platform that will aim to help accelerate packaging innovation and its implementation. We want to make it easier for sourcing teams and brand companies to quickly find sustainable packaging solutions – enabling us all to move faster together on reducing waste from our communities, our oceans and our environment. And as you know, Walmart is all about driving efficiencies. With the Circular Connector, we expect the journey to become easier for brands and innovators to identify and implement more sustainable packaging solutions.

The Process

The Circular Connector is now available on WalmartSustainabilityHub.com for all packaging companies that are interested in submitting sustainable packaging solutions. To participate, innovations should align with Walmart’s sustainable packaging goals. Each submission will be screened against Walmart’s sustainable packaging goals, and if aligned, will be published later this year for public download on walmartsustainabilityhub.com, and made available to Walmart private brands associates and suppliers for their consideration.

Walmart’s Recycling Playbook provides examples of materials that are difficult to recycle and could disqualify innovations from inclusion in the Circular Connector. These materials include:



Metallized films

Multilayer materials

PVC or PVDC

EPS or PS

PETG in rigid plastic packaging

Oxo-degradable

Undetectable carbon black

Colored PET

Biodegradable additives in petroleum-based plastics

Looking Ahead

We don’t have time to waste and we need to work together to drive innovative solutions at scale. Companies with reusable, refillable, recyclable and other sustainable packaging solutions, please share your innovations. There are hundreds of companies working toward sustainable packaging goals just like Walmart, and Circular Connector is yet another tool in that journey. It demonstrates our commitment to make it easier for our customers to make more sustainable choices, and for companies to choose sustainable packaging while lifting up the innovators and disrupting the status quo with solutions that can help us all toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Let’s connect.



