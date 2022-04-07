Drive-In Opportunity: Walmart Raises Driver Pay and Launches Private Fleet Development Program

Throughout Walmart’s history, we’ve been committed to turning ambition into opportunity. In the last several years, we’ve cast a wide net, inviting associates from across the business to learn more, see more and do more.

Now, we’re taking that same approach to the very foundation of our supply chain: the Walmart Private Fleet. Ask drivers in our Private Fleet, and you’ll probably hear something similar: Walmart is one of the best places to drive and Walmart benefits are among the best in the industry.

Our approximately 12,000 drivers are deeply dedicated to safety and professionalism, and today, we’re proud to announce pay raises to ensure Walmart remains one of the best companies in the world to drive for.

These latest investments mean Walmart drivers can now make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company. And that’s just a start – drivers who have been with Walmart longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location.

The investments make driving for Walmart’s Private Fleet even more enticing than before, so we’re creating new ways to offer existing Walmart associates opportunities to drive with us. Here’s how our new Fleet Development Program works.

The Road to a Driver: Walmart’s Private Fleet Development Program

Working at Walmart already includes access to the Live Better U program, where Walmart covers the cost of tuition and books for a college degree, and our nationwide network of Walmart Academies. Now, we have launched the first-ever Walmart Private Fleet Development Program. Over the course of a 12-week program, supply chain associates in the Dallas, Texas, and Dover, Delaware, areas earned their commercial driver’s license (CDL) and became full-fledged Private Fleet Walmart drivers.

Dallas Graduation Brenda

With a massive training infrastructure already built around LBU and Academies – equipping our store and supply chain associates with everything from role-specific skills and leadership skills to college degrees and certifications – the Walmart learning ecosystem stood ready to help launch a driver pipeline program.

It just needed teachers.

Fortunately, we have some of the best in the business already employed: the established drivers of our Private Fleet. Now with another title as Certified Driver Trainers, they turned their attention to training a new generation of associates in our values of safety, courtesy and pride. After completing specialized training in the Walmart Academies, they began working with trainees – teaching written material and, of course, overseeing the actual driving.

B-Roll: Fleet Development Program

At the end of the classroom portion of the training, associates graduate with their CDL through LBU, months of real-world experience under trained instructors, and a dedicated mentor to help them smoothly transition into their new role. In lieu of a graduation cap, they get something just as distinguished: a Walmart Private Fleet shirt and trucker cap.

Life as a Walmart Driver: A Destination Job

The investments in pay and training build on multiple recent driver bonuses and improved schedules that enable drivers to spend more time at home. There’s never been a better time to join our fleet. Once drivers are on board, this is a job many leave only for retirement.

I can’t imagine driving anywhere else. Walmart drivers take a lot of pride in delivering for millions of people every day. You know you’re making a big impact in peoples’ lives and helping them live better, and that’s a special feeling. Allyson Hay, Walmart Private Fleet Driver

Our transportation team will continue to grow with our business, and we’ll continue to invest in them along the way. It’s an exciting time to be part of one of the world’s largest Private Fleets and we plan to keep hiring the best drivers in the industry to join our team.

To apply to drive for Walmart, visit drive4walmart.com.



