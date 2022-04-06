Walmart’s 9th Annual Open Call Application Period Closing Soon

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 4, 2022 — Entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to land on Walmart shelves have a few more days to apply for Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call for products made, grown or assembled in the United States. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 8. Space is limited, and products will be considered in the order they are received until the venue is full. Some of the categories include – camping and outdoors, stationery, toys, household furniture and baby care and furniture.

Open Call is Walmart’s largest sourcing event that aims to bring shelf-ready products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to shoppers across the country, both in stores and online. Open Call helps support Walmart’s 10-year commitment to American jobs through its $350 billion investment in items made, grown or assembled in the U.S.

For the first time in the program’s nine-year history, Walmart offered an early access period for Marketplace sellers to apply for Open Call, resulting in more than 2,000 companies registering more than 6,000 items they hope to present to merchants.

During this year’s Open Call, selected participants will be afforded a one-on-one product pitch meeting. Each will be given 30 minutes to showcase to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants their product and why their business should join the Walmart supplier family. Participation in Open Call could result in securing deals ranging from supplying products to a handful of local stores to supplying to hundreds of Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations as well as showcasing products on Walmart.com. In addition to the product pitch meetings, Open Call includes breakout sessions featuring leaders across Walmart and Sam's Club and special guests to provide suppliers and sellers with valuable merchandising insights and additional supplier resources.

“Supporting American products and American jobs has always been a priority at Walmart and has a tremendous positive impact for suppliers, entrepreneurs, sellers and local communities,” said Laura Phillips, senior vice president, Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing at Walmart. “With all the tools available this year, we’re hoping we can foster growth for many more businesses and Walmart Marketplace sellers that already work with us, along with those that are just getting started.”

Entrepreneurs and small businesses with shelf-ready products can find the application and more information about the event at Walmart-jump.com.

Follow along and join the conversation on your social media channels by using #WalmartOpenCall.

