Walmart Marketplace Offers New-Seller Savings

At Walmart, we’re all about saving people money so they can live better, but saving money is not only for our customers. Starting today, we’ve launched New-Seller Savings, a limited-time Walmart Marketplace promotion exclusive to new sellers. Walmart eCommerce has seen tremendous growth in the past two years, and for sellers, big and small, looking to join a curated marketplace that focuses on trust, transparency and fairness there has never been a better time to start selling on Walmart.com.

New-Seller Savings

Sellers who join Walmart Marketplace by May 31, 2022, and start selling on Walmart.com by June 30, 2022, will receive a 50% discount on commission rates for the first 90 days. Walmart has also extended its Walmart Fulfillment Services Intro Offer incentive for those sellers that also want to take advantage of Walmart's low-cost fulfillment option. Approved sellers that enroll in WFS and complete the setup process and inbound one item to our fulfillment center by June 30, 2022, earn 90 days of free storage and a 10% discount on fulfillment fees.*

Clear Advantages

Walmart Marketplace is one of the fastest-growing marketplaces in the United States. Selling on Walmart.com gains you access to millions of monthly visitors who have become loyal customers. Not only can sellers benefit from our built-in audience, Walmart Marketplace offers zero monthly setup fees, and sellers can grow their business with Walmart using our ecosystem of innovative solutions like Walmart Fulfillment Services and Walmart Connect.

Walmart Fulfillment Services

Many sellers who use WFS to fulfill their items are seeing on average 50% GMV growth for those items. With a simple, understandable fee structure that builds trust and transparency between us and our sellers and the WFS Intro Offer extension, now is a great time to also be a part of WFS. Items arrive in a Walmart box and are categorized as “fulfilled by Walmart,” building credibility with customers and further driving trust and transparency. And if a customer has any issues with an item, they have access to Walmart Customer Care or can return the item at their local Walmart store, of which there are over 4,700 in the U.S. alone. WFS helps improve the experience for your customers, so they are more likely to be repeat customers.

Walmart Connect

Walmart Connect, the U.S. arm of our global advertising business, offers sellers a way to highlight their brand in front of millions of Walmart customers. We are unlocking growth for sellers and suppliers of all sizes.

With unbelievable deals for new Marketplace sellers, offers for new WFS sellers and brand advantages such as Walmart Connect, there has never been a better time to join.

To request to become a seller, please visit our New-Seller Savings page.

*New-Seller Savings conditions. Must be a new seller and meet all qualification criteria to join Walmart Marketplace. Participating sellers must submit application by 5/31/22, complete onboarding steps and start selling on Walmart.com by 6/30/22. WFS Intro Offer conditions. Must be a new seller to Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS). A minimum of one item must be received by a Walmart fulfillment center by 6/30/22. The 90-day discount period starts upon receipt of the first item by a Walmart fulfillment center. The storage fee discount is applicable to the first 10,000 units only. Walmart reserves the right to modify, cancel or terminate this offer at any time without notice.

