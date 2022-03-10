Walmart Makes Wellness More Accessible With New Services Launching Through Wellness Hub on Walmart.com

At Walmart, we are committed to making wellness more accessible for our customers by offering a wide range of essential products and services at an incredible value. As a trusted health and wellness destination, we have worked hard to expand our assortment and services to ensure we’re meeting customers’ evolving needs.

After the past couple years, many of us are inspired to rethink how we care for ourselves and loved ones, and 2022 provides a fresh start for renewed health and wellness goals. In fact, Walmart customers are feeling more ambitious than ever, with 90% planning on setting health and wellness-related goals this year*.

That’s why today, we’re excited to announce two new and exclusive offerings that help make it simple, easy and affordable for our customers to live better. Walmart is the first retailer to exclusively offer BetterUp for Caregivers™ and Easy Vitamin Plan subscriptions to customers across the U.S. The offerings, now available via the Wellness Hub include:

Support for caregivers: BetterUp for Caregivers™, a new and exclusive offering from Walmart and BetterUp, provides caregivers access to live group coaching circles led by a professional BetterUp coach, and includes customized tools and a community for support as they navigate daily challenges. Today, over 50 million Americans are caregivers, up from 43 million in 2015.**BetterUp is a human transformation company that helps people grow personally and professionally through coaching.

Personalized vitamins: Easy Vitamin Plan has teamed up with Walmart to offer its personalized vitamin subscription plan to Walmart customers. Easy Vitamin Plan makes customized nutrition accessible and more affordable for Walmart customers by offering subscribers a 28-day supply of vitamins that meets their specific needs at an everyday low price.

In addition to these two new offerings, customers also have access to over 50 laboratory-quality tests including COVID-19, digestive health, allergy, heart health and more with options for professional support and guidance from QuestDirect, accessible through Walmart’s Wellness Hub.

Working with leading providers to bring our customers services focused on personal coaching, personalized nutrition and at-home testing is one more way Walmart is making wellness more accessible and affordable, in turn helping empower customers to achieve their goals this year and beyond. With the launch of these services, we are building on the commitments and investments we’ve made over the past several years, and we will continue expanding our offerings to best serve our customers’ health and wellness needs.