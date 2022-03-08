Walmart+ Unveils New Spotify Promotion and Rolls Out Free Membership for Associates

Our purpose at Walmart is to save customers time and money. Nothing showcases that better than the tangible and practical benefits we offer through Walmart+: free grocery delivery from store, free shipping on Walmart.com with no order minimum, Scan & Go contactless checkout and member prices on prescriptions and fuel.

I’m excited to share that we’re kicking Walmart+ up a notch by collaborating with one of the largest streaming platforms, Spotify, to offer a special promotion for Walmart+ members. Starting today, new and existing Walmart+ members will receive six months of Spotify Premium for free. That means our Walmart+ members who haven’t previously tried Spotify Premium can enjoy ad-free streaming of millions of songs and podcasts, unlimited skips, the ability to play any song anywhere and the ability to download music for listening offline and on-the-go.

Our Walmart+ members have told us they’re passionate about their music and entertainment, so today’s announcement is just one more way that we’re adding value to our Walmart+ membership. This new offering supplements our popular everyday benefits and additional ones like early access to Black Friday deals, exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events and our American Express collaboration.

W+ Spotify Promo

And there is even more good news – this time it’s around how we continue to recognize our associates. Our nearly 1.6 million associates across the U.S. have helped fuel excitement about Walmart+ and are crucial to its success. Whether they are picking out the freshest produce for a delivery order or ensuring a Walmart.com package arrives in two days or less, our associates continue to show up big time by providing a great customer and member experience every day.

That’s why today, I’m excited to announce that all full- and part-time Walmart U.S. associates working in our stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers are getting a free Walmart+ membership. This new associate benefit is not only our way to say thank you for all they do, but it’s also so associates can use our membership, tell us how it’s going and ultimately speak to customers about it from personal experience.

We are incredibly proud of the Walmart+ membership offering we’ve built. But we are even more proud of the associates who make your shopping experience better every day.

As we look into the future, Walmart+ will only continue to evolve. Stay tuned for new partnerships, new ways to save and an even more seamless in-store and online experience in the coming months, as we continue to find innovative ways to expand our Walmart+ offerings and reach even more customers.

