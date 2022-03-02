Walmart Launches Zeekit Virtual Fitting Room Technology

Over the past few years, we have successfully established Walmart as a destination for fashion, with an unrelenting focus on expanding our assortment of quality, on-trend and accessible apparel and accessories. We have equally prioritized the introduction of new and innovative shopping experiences that make it easier to shop for clothes online.

To that end, I am excited to announce that, following our acquisition last year of Zeekit, creator of a leading dynamic virtual fitting room platform, we are now introducing the game-changing technology to Walmart customers.

One of the most frustrating aspects of shopping for clothes online is understanding how an item will actually look on you. With Zeekit, our goal is to deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized digital experience that will better replicate physical shopping.

We are rolling out Zeekit technology to users of the Walmart app and Walmart.com, starting with the Choose My Model experience. This feature currently offers customers the ability to select from 50 models between 5’2” – 6’0” in height and sizes XS – XXXL. Customers can determine the model who best represents their height, body shape and skin tone to understand how an item will look on them. And we will continue to expand our model selection, with nearly 70 additional model options launching in the weeks ahead to offer an even wider range of sizes, skin tones and hair colors.

Zeekit on mobile device

Choose My Model is now available on select items across our portfolio of exclusive, elevated brands and private brands, including Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, ELOQUII Elements, Time and Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman. We are also adding national brands, starting with Levi’s and Hanes, and we’ll continue to expand to new national brands in the coming months on Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace. If an item is part of the Zeekit experience, customers will see the prompt to select a model on the item page.

We have already seen a strong customer response to our Choose My Model experience. The extraordinary, positive customer feedback out of the gate underscores our opportunity and ability to solve a common online shopping problem and build a true, personal connection between Walmart and our customers.

Zeekit was built with a vision to provide every person the chance to see themselves in any item of clothing found online, and that is a vision we share. Our new Choose My Model capability is just the beginning. We are also working to launch a virtual try-on experience for women’s apparel, moving with speed to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers. With Zeekit’s visionary team, powered by the Walmart Global Technology platform in partnership with our Fashion Merchandising and ecommerce Site Merchandising organization, we have the incredible opportunity to revolutionize how our customers shop for clothes online.

