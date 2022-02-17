Walmart Raises Annual Dividend to $2.24 per Share, Marking 49th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 17, 2022 — The board of directors of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2023 of $2.24 per share, an increase of approximately 2 percent from the $2.20 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2023 annual dividend of $2.24 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.56 per share, according to the following record and payable dates:



Record Dates Payable Dates March 18, 2022 April 4, 2022 May 6, 2022 May 31, 2022 Aug. 12, 2022 Sept. 6, 2022 Dec. 9, 2022 Jan. 3, 2023

“We’re proud of our track record of returning meaningful cash to shareholders and are pleased to be increasing our annual dividend for the 49th consecutive year,” said Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.