Walmart Reinforces Commitment to Affordable Diabetes Care With Private Label Insulin Option During Diabetes Awareness Month

Nov. 18, 2021

By Michael Burke, Director, Brand Pharmacy Merchandising, Walmart Health & Wellness

Approximately 14% of Walmart shoppers have diabetes, and we know insulin affordability is a major concern. We know that the financial burden of the disease can impact how people manage their diabetes, and that’s why Walmart is committed to revolutionizing the affordability of diabetes care with quality, affordable options. On the heels of Walmart’s launch in June of the first and only private label analog insulin, we’re thrilled to now offer another new private label option in our ReliOn portfolio – ReliOn™ NovoLog® Mix 70/30 (insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart) injectable suspension 100 U/mL. ReliOn™ NovoLog® Mix 70/30 is available at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies nationwide. ReliOn™ NovoLog® Mix 70/30 is a premixed insulin that works in two ways to help adults with diabetes control blood sugar. It is a mix of a rapid-acting insulin to help control mealtime spikes in blood sugar and an intermediate-acting insulin that works up to 24 hours to help control blood sugar between meals. Priced at $72.88 for 10mL insulin vials and $85.88 for a package of five FlexPens®, many customers can save between 58% to 75% off the cash price of branded analog insulin 1.

Now, you might be wondering how we’re able to provide our customers with such significant cost savings, without sacrificing on insulin quality. The answer is simple: We improved the process. By working directly with Novo Nordisk, one of the top insulin manufacturers in the world, and leveraging Walmart's experience and resources, we can bring innovative solutions that help improve access and affordability for patients and our customers. Walmart’s private label insulins have the exact same active ingredients as Novo Nordisk’s branded products. The only difference is the price. Our analog insulin products have full FDA approval, and we’re so proud to be able to provide quality, affordable insulin options to help make it easier for our customers with diabetes to afford the treatment they need.

We understand every patient is unique and may respond differently, so your ultimate insulin decision should be based on your doctor’s recommendation. We’re committed to offering a variety of options for our customers with the goal of expanding accessibility and affordability to help reduce health disparities in the communities we serve. Walmart sells both human and analog insulin, now with more affordable private label options for each. Understanding treatment options can be challenging, like knowing the difference between human and analog insulins. Some start working faster to control blood sugar according to your diabetes management plan, while others take longer. This can call for careful scheduling around mealtimes. That’s why it’s so important that patients work with their doctors to find the best treatment. Whichever insulin your doctor prescribes, always take it as directed.

Whether you have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, our pharmacists can help put you on the right track for managing your diabetes. From finding diabetes testing supplies, to filling prescriptions, to helping you choose the right food, we’re here for you. In addition to insulin, our ReliOn™ line features blood glucose monitors, lancets, and other resources. Walmart+ members can also get Metformin, a treatment available for Type 2 diabetes, at no cost in our pharmacies.

Walmart will continue to innovate and introduce new options, like ReliOn™ NovoLog® Mix 70/30, to help make diabetes management accessible and affordable.

1 The out-of-pocket cost patients pay for insulin depends on a variety of factors. these savings have been calculated based on patients purchasing these insulins without prescription drug insurance.

Indications and Usage

What is NovoLog® Mix 70/30 (insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart) injectable suspension 100 U/mL?



NovoLog ® Mix 70/30 is a man-made insulin used to control high blood sugar in people with diabetes mellitus.

Important Safety Information

Do not share your NovoLog® Mix 70/30 FlexPen® with other people, even if the needle has been changed. Do not share needles or syringes with another person. You may give other people a serious infection, or get a serious infection from them.

Who should not take NovoLog® Mix 70/30?



Do not take NovoLog® Mix 70/30 if you are having an episode of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) or you have an allergy to NovoLog® Mix 70/30 or any of its ingredients.

Before taking NovoLog® Mix 70/30, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions including, if you are:



Pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding.

Taking new prescription or over-the-counter medicines, including supplements.

Before you start taking NovoLog® Mix 70/30, talk to your health care provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it.

How should I take NovoLog® Mix 70/30?



Read the Instructions for Use and take exactly as directed by your healthcare provider.

and take exactly as directed by your healthcare provider. NovoLog ® Mix 70/30 starts acting fast. If you have Type 1 diabetes, inject within 15 minutes before you eat a meal. Do not inject NovoLog ® Mix 70/30 if you are not planning to eat within 15 minutes. If you have Type 2 diabetes, you may inject up to 15 minutes before or after starting your meal.

NovoLog Mix 70/30 with other insulin products use in an insulin pump. Know the type and strength of your insulin. Do not change your insulin type unless your health care provider tells you to.

change your insulin type unless your health care provider tells you to. Check your blood sugar levels. Ask your health care provider what your blood sugar levels should be and when you should check them.

Ask your health care provider what your blood sugar levels should be and when you should check them. Do not reuse or share your needles or syringes with other people. You may give other people a serious infection, or get a serious infection from them.

You may give other people a serious infection, or get a serious infection from them. NovoLog ® Mix 70/30 is injected under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach area, buttocks, upper legs, or upper arms.

Mix 70/30 is injected under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach area, buttocks, upper legs, or upper arms. Change (rotate) your injection sites within the area you choose with each injection to reduce your risk of getting lipodystrophy (pits in skin or thickened skin) and localized cutaneous amyloidosis (skin with lumps) at the injection sites.

Do not use the exact same spot for each injection. Do not inject where the skin has pits, is thickened, or has lumps. Do not inject where the skin is tender, bruised, scaly or hard, or into scars or damaged skin.

What should I avoid while taking NovoLog® Mix 70/30?



Do not drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how NovoLog® Mix 70/30 affects you.

drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how NovoLog® Mix 70/30 affects you. Do not drink alcohol or use medicines that contain alcohol.

What are the possible side effects of NovoLog® Mix 70/30?

Serious side effects can lead to death, including:

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Some signs and symptoms include:



Dizziness, light-headedness, sweating, confusion, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heart rate, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, and hunger.

Your insulin dose may need to change because of:



Weight gain or loss, increased stress, illness, or change in diet or level of physical activity.

Other common side effects may include:



Low potassium in your blood (hypokalemia), reactions at the injection site, itching, rash, serious allergic reactions (whole body reactions), skin thickening or pits at the injection site (lipodystrophy), weight gain, and swelling of your hands and feet.

Get emergency medical help if you have:



Trouble breathing, shortness of breath, fast heartbeat, swelling of your face, tongue, or throat, sweating, extreme drowsiness, dizziness, or confusion.

Please see the full prescribing information for NovoLog Mix 70/30 https://www.novo-pi.com/novologmix7030.pdf