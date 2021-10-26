Walmart Takes Immediate Steps for Customer Safety Following Voluntary Recall of Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones

Company continues to encourage customers to safely return the product to a Walmart store

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 26, 2021 — Walmart continues to assist the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in their investigation and on Oct. 22 voluntarily recalled about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes & Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in six different scents due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria.

Walmart quickly enacted plans on behalf of its customers after federal agencies alerted the company of concerns with an aromatherapy room spray manufactured by Flora Classique Inc. and sold under the Better Homes & Gardens brand.

“We are committed to providing safe, high-quality products to our customers. Our sympathies go out to the four families that have been impacted by this situation. Customer safety is always a top priority and as part of the recall we proactively put plans in action to notify customers and prevent further product sales while federal agencies continue their investigation.”

As soon as Walmart was alerted to the issue, the company pulled the product from the shelves of about 55 stores in 18 states that were part of a pilot program and put a register block in place at stores and online to prevent any further sales. The CPSC issued its recall on Oct. 22. The company has listed each of the stores on its website.

For customers who purchased the product online, Walmart emailed each of them letters on Friday, Oct. 22 , alerting them of the recall and indicating company records reflected they may have purchased one of six scents since February 2021 that were recalled.

On Monday, after extensive research to identify contact information, Walmart also emailed more than 2,000 customers who purchased the product at one of its approximately 55 stores that sold it as part of the pilot program. In addition, the company is sending letters to another 263 customers with no email address on record and placing calls to a small number of other customers with no available email or physical address.

Walmart is telling customers who purchased the Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones since February they should stop using it immediately and follow recommendations in the voluntary Recall Notice for securing and returning the product to a Walmart store. This includes double bagging the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags and placing it in a small cardboard box. It is important that these products be handled correctly and returned to Walmart. Walmart will provide a full refund and offer a $20 gift card for any inconvenience.

Customers with questions may contact the Walmart Customer Care Center at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CDT any day or online at Walmart.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.