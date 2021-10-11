Walmart and Netflix Team Up for Exclusive New Retail Hub That Will Bring Popular Stories to Life

Netflix Hub will feature exclusive items and innovative experiences for customers to further engage with their favorite shows.

Oct. 11, 2021

By Jeff Evans, Executive Vice President, Entertainment, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart U.S.

Every day, sometimes multiple times a day thanks to my kids, I’m reminded we live in an increasingly connected world. From chart-topping music and fashion to the hottest toys, digital platforms and streaming sites are now the pulse behind emerging trends. At Walmart, we recognize the importance of bringing those trends directly to our customers and fast. That’s why I’m excited to announce the launch of the new Netflix Hub at Walmart, which establishes Walmart as the Netflix destination for family entertainment experiences.

Through this new partnership, Walmart will not only offer products that bring the imagination of Netflix creators into reality, but Walmart customers and Netflix superfans will also find a new, exciting entertainment destination. The Netflix Hub brings together some of its most popular shows in its first digital storefront with a national retailer, and we’re proud to partner with them on this new adventure that will let our customers dive even deeper into their favorite stories and characters.

Over the next few months, customers and fans will be able to find compelling, coveted products in a variety of categories, including music, apparel, toys and games, for fan-favorite shows like “Stranger Things,” “Nailed It!” and “CoComelon,” and new shows like “Ada Twist, Scientist.” Here are a few examples that will be available on the Netflix Hub this fall:

Ada Twist, Scientist



CoComelon



Nailed It!



Baking Kits ($15.98) – Walmart Exclusive; Available in stores

Squid Game



T-shirts variety of styles ranging in price – Coming soon!

Stranger Things



The Witcher



Waffles + Mochi



In addition to new products, the Netflix Hub will offer customers exclusive experiences to engage with popular Netflix shows in innovative ways. For example, we’ll soon launch a crowd-sourcing opportunity called Netflix Fan Select that will allow fans the opportunity to vote for merchandise they’d like to see from favored Netflix shows — and then Walmart merchants will bring them to life!

More than just the go-to destination for your everyday needs, Walmart is now the official one-stop shop to bring your favorite Netflix stories home. Go grab your Walmart snacks, new Netflix merch and snag the best seat on the couch!

