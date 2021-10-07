Walmart and American Express Bring Walmart+ to the Platinum Card®

Oct. 7, 2021

By Janey Whiteside, Chief Customer Officer, Walmart U.S.

Just when we think life can’t get any busier, it does. So, it’s no surprise that the way customers are shopping continues to change, sometimes by the day.

Walmart+ brings together a lineup of benefits that address the needs of our customers at an amazing value. We like to call it the ultimate life hack… it helps our customers tackle the everyday with more money in their pocket and time in their day.

To deliver the perks of Walmart+ to even more customers, we’re teaming up with American Express. Beginning today, U.S. Consumer Platinum Card® Members who use their Card to purchase a monthly Walmart+ membership can receive a statement credit which covers the full cost of membership each month - $12.95 a month, plus applicable taxes. As a Walmart+ member, they’ll receive the full suite of Walmart+ benefits including unlimited free shipping with no order minimum on items sold and shipped by Walmart, free delivery from eligible Walmart stores and more.

According to the Amex Trendex*, three in four adults report they’ve spent more on online shopping in the past year compared to previous years. It’s why Walmart and American Express are introducing the money and time-saving features of Walmart+ to Platinum Card Members.

We’re excited about this collaboration. We know it’s just the beginning for Walmart+. Our membership offering will only continue to grow – we’re working hard to perfect the solution for our members and, as we do that, we’ll continue to add more features and benefits that remove friction from our members’ everyday lives saving them more time and more money. We know Walmart+ is special, and we can’t wait to see how it continues to evolve.