Doubling Down on Kids’ Fashion — Introducing Free Assembly Kids

Oct. 1, 2021

By Deanah Baker, SVP, Men’s, Kids, Shoes, Walmart U.S.

At Walmart, we continue to focus on growing our fashion assortment of exclusive, elevated brands that offer customers quality, on-trend and accessible style at an incredible value.

We recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Free Assembly line launch for women and men — a key addition to our assortment of exclusive, elevated brands, which also include Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara and ELOQUII Elements. Free Assembly, which is designed by our stellar in-house design team, offers effortless and elevated style essentials without the elevated price tag. And today, I am excited to share that we have expanded the line with the introduction of Free Assembly Kids.

At its core, Free Assembly is all about delivering approachable designs, quality fabrics, modern silhouettes and fashion-forward details. The inaugural Free Assembly Kids collection, which includes nearly 50 different styles in sizes ranging from 5–18 and priced between $6–$36, offers foundational wardrobe staples with all colors, prints, fabrics and silhouettes designed to work together. A few highlights from the launch collection include:



We designed Free Assembly Kids to seamlessly complement our adult collection with many of the above trends like athleisure, plaid and cropped silhouettes being explored in our latest drop for men and women as well (you can find the fall collection for men and women here). And, just like the adult line, Free Assembly Kids is made with a commitment to sustainability – several pieces in the fall collection include organic cotton or recycled polyester.

We have received great feedback from customers on our expanding fashion options for children, including the recently introduced Justice assortment for tweens and Wonder Nation, which offers fun and comfortable basics and trend pieces for kids sizes 4–18. Free Assembly Kids will now be a key part of our children’s apparel assortment with new collections released seasonally. I can’t wait to hear what you think!

