Walmart to Hire 150,000 Associates to Serve Customers for Holidays (and Beyond)

New opportunities, great benefits showcase retailer’s continued investment in associates

September 29, 2021

By Julie Murphy, Chief People Officer – Walmart U.S.

As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, we’re planning to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. store associates, most of them permanent, full-time positions across the country. This will ensure we’re ready to help customers shop however they want, whether they’re in a store, using curbside pickup or shopping online.

We’re always looking to add great talent to our incredible team of dedicated associates – the every day heroes who have been a constant force for good in their communities amidst the uncertainty of the past year. Before we know it, millions of customers will count on our team to help find those great gifts and holiday meals, and we’ll be ready.

Many of our store associates like to pick up extra hours over the holiday season, and we’ll continue to offer those opportunities. We’ve also invested in our associates by making three major wage increases over the past year, offering more full-time roles and paying 100% of their college tuition and books through Live Better U.

There’s never been a better time to come work at Walmart. We have a lot to offer to our associates – new and existing.



New hires know what to expect. All associates know their schedules two weeks in advance, and full-time associates can count on consistent, reliable schedules.

All associates know their schedules two weeks in advance, and full-time associates can count on consistent, reliable schedules. We’re right in your neighborhood. With nearly 5,000 locations nationwide, there’s a Walmart within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, which makes for an easy work commute.

With nearly 5,000 locations nationwide, there’s a Walmart within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, which makes for an easy work commute. We offer competitive pay and a chance to move up the ladder quickly. Our U.S. average hourly wage is now $16.40 and jobs in the stores can pay as high as $34 an hour. Entry-level associates promote to roles of greater responsibility and higher pay within seven months, on average.

Our U.S. average hourly wage is now $16.40 and jobs in the stores can pay as high as $34 an hour. Entry-level associates promote to roles of greater responsibility and higher pay within seven months, on average. The hiring process is really easy. Applicants can apply in-store, online

Applicants can apply in-store, Once associates are hired, there’s a path for everyone to build a career. We offer on-the-job training and classroom training to help our associates succeed and grow. Approximately 75% of our U.S. salaried store management teams began their Walmart careers in an hourly role.

We offer on-the-job training and classroom training to help our associates succeed and grow. Approximately 75% of our U.S. salaried store management teams began their Walmart careers in an hourly role. We’ll be there to support our associates every step of the way. We provide great benefits like no-cost college tuition and books, affordable health insurance and comprehensive well-being benefits

We provide great benefits like no-cost college tuition and books, affordable health insurance and There are a lot of perks that come with working at Walmart, including a 10% discount on general merchandise and fresh food. Our associates also get big discounts on cell phone plans, fitness memberships and much more.

including a 10% discount on general merchandise and fresh food. Our associates also get big discounts on cell phone plans, fitness memberships and much more. Associates can own Walmart stock and share in the company’s success. We help associates build wealth through an associate stock purchase plan that has a company match. Walmart matches 15% of the first $1,800. In 2021, 41% of our active full-time and salaried U.S. associates participated in at least one of Walmart’s stock ownership programs, including but not limited to equity awards and our Associate Stock Purchase Plan.

In addition to the 150,000 new associates in stores, we’ve also announced plans to hire 20,000 associates in our supply chain facilities to permanent roles. We also have a number of great opportunities within our office, which you can apply for at careers.walmart.com.

I’m so thankful for our associates’ hard work and dedication, and I can’t wait to welcome new associates to our team.

