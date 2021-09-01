Walmart To Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference and Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 1, 2021 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Walmart Inc. , and John Furner, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., will participate in a discussion at the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 8 , at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

In addition, Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc., will participate in a discussion at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Thursday, Sept. 9 , at 11:40 a.m. EDT. Both sessions will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com .

Transcripts of these sessions will be available after the events and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.