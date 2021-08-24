Walmart Offers Multicultural Parents Inclusive Baby Care with Launch of Baby Dove

August 24, 2021

By Ralph Clare, VP of Merchandise, Baby, Consumables, Walmart U.S.

I’m a proud dad of two kids, including a twenty-month-old baby boy. Although there are many sweet (and, let’s be honest, exhausting) moments when they’re this small, one of my favorites is the bath time routine. But as a parent of multiracial children, I understand the frustration with the lack of baby care products formulated for little ones whose darker skin and textured hair are more prone to dryness. Today, more than half of babies born in the U.S. are diverse1 and that number is expected to continue to increase in the coming decades. There was, and has continued to be, a gap in the market for gentle yet effective baby products made specifically for the skin and haircare needs of diverse and multiracial babies, until now.

Today, we’re thrilled to announce the launch of Baby Dove’s new inclusive line of products designed to meet the specific needs of babies with melanin-rich skin and textured hair, available exclusively at Walmart.

Walmart is the first major retailer to introduce a multicultural category to address the gap in the market for inclusive baby care. Through our strategic partnership with Unilever, we were able to speed to market a solution for diverse families to better meet the needs of our customers. We collaborated with Unilever during the product development process and are proud to help bring for the first time to Walmart shelves and Walmart.com this kind of product at scale.

Due to the unique composition and distribution of melanin, dryness is more visible on melanin-rich skin. Textured hair is also more prone to dryness and an increased number of spontaneous knots due to its hair follicle’s structure. Baby Dove Melanin-Rich Skin Nourishment products, which include a hypoallergenic wash, hypoallergenic cream and soothing baby oil, are designed to deliver moisturization at every touch point and help prevent baby skin dryness. The Baby Dove Curl Nourishment hair products include a hydrating shampoo, softening conditioner and caring detangler cream to deliver ultra-gentle, nourishment for textured hair.

Baby Dove products are available now on Walmart.com and on shelves in the Baby department at Walmart stores nationwide.

As a company, Walmart prides itself on offering our customers — all of our customers — high-quality, accessible, and affordable products. They trust us to provide solutions that help them live better, and we’re committed to continuously identifying new ways to serve their unmet needs. This launch is just the beginning. We plan to grow and expand our multicultural skin and haircare category with new brands and products over the next few years as we continue to address this gap and serve the evolving needs of our customers.