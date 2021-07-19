Travel Around the World with the New Winemakers Selection Reserve Series, Launching Exclusively at Walmart - No Passport Required

July 19, 2021

By Jason Fremstad, Vice President, Adult Beverage, Walmart

Since introducing the Winemakers Selection label to Walmart customers in 2018, we’ve continued to identify new ways to bring our customers new and exciting offerings as they explore the collection. Last year, Walmart exclusively relaunched the Winemakers Selection Classic Series, which featured a streamlined brand identity and varietals that we know our customers love – all sold at an incredible value. More than a year since its relaunch, the Classic Series wines have quickly become a customer favorite.

Over the past year, we’ve noticed our customers have been more interested in exploring premium wines but wanting to try them at an accessible price point without sacrificing quality. That’s why today I’m thrilled to share that Walmart is exclusively launching the latest addition to the Winemakers Selection label: Winemakers Selection Reserve Series.

The new Reserve Series collection will feature five new premium wine varietals from some of the world’s prominent growing regions for a suggested retail price of just $10 a bottle – an incredible value! The varietals include Argentinian Malbec, Italian Pinot Grigio, French Rosé, Californian Cabernet Sauvignon, and New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

The Reserve Series features incredible tasting wines that radiate the characteristics that made their regions famous. Customers can explore Italy’s delle Venezie region with a light and refreshing Pinot Grigio or visit the Andes Mountains in Mendoza, Argentina with a velvety and full-bodied Malbec – so you can take an adventure around the world, without needing your passport!

You can find the Winemakers Selection Reserve Series at Walmart stores nationwide. The wines are also available for Grocery Pickup and Delivery in accordance with local and state regulations and you can visit Walmart.com/grocery to see if the service is available in your area.

We’re confident our customers will love these new wines, brought straight to our customers from growing regions around the world. Cheers!

