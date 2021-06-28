Introducing Included Health: Meeting the Health Care Needs of our LGBTQ+ Associates

June 28, 2021

By Lisa Woods, Vice President, Physical & Emotional Well-being

As we continue to emerge from last year’s challenges in social justice and global health, I’m hopeful for the future. We learned a lot together, and if there are silver linings to be found, I believe one is a deepened sense of collective dedication to creating a world that’s inclusive and truly values diversity in all its forms. As we strive for a more equitable future for all, we cannot offer one-size-fits-all solutions.

This is true in many aspects of our business, and especially so for well-being. Over the past year, we’ve doubled down on our commitments to inclusive well-being by growing the suite of benefits aimed at meeting the needs of all our associates and their families.

And today, I’m proud to share we will be introducing a new benefits platform that provides comprehensive care for our LGBTQ+ community at Walmart. Through our partnership with Grand Rounds, associates on a Walmart medical plan and their covered dependents will be eligible to take advantage of Included Health, a care-navigation platform tailored for the LGBTQ+ community.

When it comes to health care, finding quality providers that specialize in individual cares and concerns can be overwhelming. With Included Health, associates can take advantage of concierge services that specialize in connecting LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones with quality, affirming care.

This service is especially important, because, sadly, 35% of the LGTBQ+ community does not engage with the health care system. Often, it’s because they don’t feel comfortable speaking candidly with their health care providers — they don’t feel seen or heard. We want all of our associates to get the quality care they need.

Included Health provides a comprehensive set of services, focused in three critical areas:



Connecting – They help members find providers who are clinically competent in understanding their health nuances, risks and concerns.

– They help members find providers who are clinically competent in understanding their health nuances, risks and concerns. Empowering – Care coordinators offer support on a range of topics beyond provider pairing, like understanding insurance benefits, coming out at work and parenting an LGBTQ+ youth.

– Care coordinators offer support on a range of topics beyond provider pairing, like understanding insurance benefits, coming out at work and parenting an LGBTQ+ youth. Advocating – They offer specific support in planning for gender affirming care.

We often say inclusion means building a Walmart for everyone. Today, we’re taking another important step in our journey of developing well-being programs that help all of our associates and their families live better.

