Introducing Gap Home — Timeless American Style for Modern Living, Available Exclusively at Walmart

Gap Home will be available to shop on Walmart.com starting Thursday, June 24. At launch, the collection will feature more than 400 items across home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath. From super-soft bedding to elevated tableware and more inspired finds, Gap Home offers quality designs and go-to essentials to instantly refresh your living space.

For those who want early access to the collection, customers will be able to shop select pieces during a special Gap Home Shop-Along livestream event at 6 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 23, a few hours before the full collection launches on Walmart.com.

The event will be hosted by TV personality and fashion designer Whitney Port, who will be joined by the Head of Gap Home Product Anouar Alami and interior designer Dabito. Viewers will be able to snag a Tie Dye Reversible Comforter Set in Lavender for $54.98, a New Bone 16-piece Dinnerware Set for $48.97 or a Melange Organic Cotton 6-Pack Towel Set in Blue for $39.98 before they officially launch on Walmart.com. The Shop-Along livestream event will take place on walmart.com/live and Walmart’s Facebook page.

View the Gap Home launch collection lookbook below and start shopping on June 24 at Walmart.com/GapHome.