Walmart+ Adds Savings on Prescriptions to Growing Suite of Benefits

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 7, 2021 — Walmart+ members are now able to unlock exclusive savings on thousands of the most commonly prescribed medications through a new members-only prescription savings program the retailer is calling Walmart+ Rx for less.

Walmart+ Rx for less joins a growing list of benefits offered to Walmart+ members. The program delivers additional savings on the most commonly prescribed medications across a variety of health needs, including heart health, mental health, antibiotics, allergies and diabetes management. Any member with a paid Walmart+ membership* now has access to select medications at zero cost and thousands of additional prescription medications at a discount of up to eighty-five percent.**

Since 2006, Walmart Pharmacy patients have saved on prescriptions through the retailer’s industry-changing $4 generics program. Customers will continue to benefit from that program in all Walmart pharmacies. And for those looking to save even more on their medications, membership has its benefits.

“With Walmart+ Rx for less, we’re providing incredible value to Walmart+ members on the prescriptions they rely on most,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health and Wellness, Walmart U.S. “When you consider the frequency with which many prescriptions are filled, the importance of medication adherence and the ease of multiple fulfilment options, we can make it easier for someone to manage their medical conditions. As a company, we’re on a journey to make health care more accessible and affordable with our pharmacists providing their clinical expertise to our customers.”

Walmart+ members can choose to use the prescription discount program instead of their insurance benefits by presenting their pharmacy savings card along with a valid prescription at any Walmart Pharmacy location. Walmart+ member discounts can also be applied to e-prescriptions provided from a prescriber and transferred to the Walmart Pharmacy. The prescription savings program is administered by MedImpact, a trusted pharmacy benefit management company and a leader in Rx discounts, and includes prescriptions such as Cephalexin, Metformin, Lisinopril and more.

“We’re designing Walmart+ to be the ultimate life hack for our customers. It’s been our commitment from the beginning to continue to grow the suite of benefits we offer Walmart+ members. We know we can use our size and scale to help simplify things for our customers in a way only we can,” added Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and chief customer officer, Walmart U.S.

This prescription savings program complements a suite of benefits already available to Walmart+ members, including:

Unlimited free delivery from stores: In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items, from fresh groceries and household essentials to tech and toys.

In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items, from fresh groceries and household essentials to tech and toys. No shipping minimums for online orders: Members receive free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart no matter the basket total.

Members receive free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart no matter the basket total. Mobile Scan & Go: Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience.

Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience. Fuel discounts: Fill up and save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Sam’s Club, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations.

* Walmart+ Rx for Less is only available to Walmart+ paying members once their free trial concludes.

** Not available in all states. The program is not insurance and cannot be combined with insurance. Savings off of the overall regular nationwide retail pharmacy prices based upon 2020 national program savings data from MedImpact; average savings are 65%. Terms and conditions apply, please see more at Walmartplus.com/rx.

