Walmart, AT&T Team Up Through Emergency Broadband Benefit Program To Help More People Access the Internet

Program expands affordable wireless broadband options to people in underserved communities

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 — To help the millions of Americans who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19, Walmart and AT&T are working together to offer eligible customers select home internet and wireless plans via AT&T PREPAID and Cricket Wireless for little or even no cost. These offers are available through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB),1 and customers can find eligible plans on Walmart.com and in more than 2,300 Walmart stores across the country. If signing up for an eligible plan at Walmart, customers must complete their EBB enrollment with AT&T PREPAID or Cricket.

EBB is a temporary federal government program that provides eligible customers a temporary benefit of up to $50/mo. on eligible home internet or wireless service. Eligible households on qualifying Tribal lands can receive a benefit of up to $75/mo.

Leaders from Walmart and AT&T reiterated their commitment to making the internet more accessible to all Americans, especially those most impacted by the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the digital divide in America as many underserved households were unable to afford broadband connectivity to work from home or enable their children to participate in remote learning. Through our collaboration with AT&T, we are staying true to our mission and making this important resource available to our customers at an affordable price,” said Mehrdad Akbar, vice president of wireless and photo services, at Walmart U.S. “This isn’t a problem that was created overnight, nor will it be solved quickly, but every step in the right direction helps.”

“This past year dealt a financial blow to many Americans. To help address this, Walmart and the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio are teaming up to support the communities we serve and do our part in helping to bridge the digital divide that exists across the country,” said John Dwyer, president of the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio (includes Cricket Wireless). “Offering plans eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to eligible customers is just another way we can work together to make life easier for those who have been financially impacted over the past year.”

If you’ve been financially affected by COVID-19 or currently participate in financial assistance programs such as SNAP or Medicaid, you could be eligible for temporary relief on an AT&T PREPAID or Cricket Wireless plan.

Customers who qualify for the EBB program have multiple options to find the best plan for their needs. Families on the move or working at home can connect to the internet with a mobile hotspot device on a data-only plan. The mobile hotspot with a data-only plan delivers internet access to up to 15 Wi-Fi enabled devices like a computer, a tablet and more.

If what you need is voice service and wireless internet access on your phone, then a smartphone plan is a great choice.

AT&T PREPAID Offers



AT&T PREPAID Data Plan for Tablets and Hotspots: 100GB of high-speed data and 5G access for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.)

AT&T PREPAID 15GB: Free 15GB of high-speed, data after temporary EBB applied (regularly $40/mo.)

AT&T PREPAID Unlimited: Free Unlimited high-speed data 2 after $15 AutoPay discount and temporary EBB applied (regularly $65/mo.)

after $15 AutoPay discount and temporary EBB applied (regularly $65/mo.) AT&T PREPAID Unlimited Plus: Unlimited high-speed data3 + 10GB of Mobile Hotspot, 100GB Cloud Storage, 5G Access5 for $10/mo. after $15 AutoPay discount and temporary EBB applied (regularly $75/mo.)

All eligible AT&T PREPAID phone plans include unlimited talk and text and unlimited text from the U.S. to over 100 countries, plus talk/text/data usage in Mexico and Canada.

Cricket Wireless Offers



Cricket Simply Data: 100GB of high-speed data and 5G access for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.)

Cricket Core: Unlimited calls and data 4 for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.). Free for single line customers with Auto Pay credit (applied to second service charge).

for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.). Free for single line customers with Auto Pay credit (applied to second service charge). Cricket More: Unlimited calls and data4 + 15 GB of Mobile Hotspot, 150GB Cloud Storage, 5G Access5 for $10/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $60/mo.). $5/mo. for single line customers with Auto Pay credit (applied to second service charge).

All eligible Cricket phone plans include unlimited talk and text and unlimited text from the U.S. to 37 countries, plus talk/text/data usage in Mexico and Canada (Canada usage cannot exceed 50%).

Customers must first verify eligibility through the federal government at www.getemergencybroadband.org. Eligible AT&T PREPAID customers can then enroll in the benefit online at www.att.com/prepaidrelief.

Eligible Cricket customers can apply for the EBB online at www.cricketwireless.com/emergency-broadband-benefit.html or at any Cricket store.

And for prepaid customers who aren’t eligible for the EBB benefit, AT&T PREPAID and Cricket Wireless will continue to offer high value, innovative devices and straightforward, affordable plans on our reliable network that help ensure that you can stay connected to the people and things that matter most.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About AT&T PREPAID

AT&T PREPAID is the premium branded prepaid product for AT&T, offering a lineup of affordable smartphones and prepaid monthly plans. AT&T PREPAID is sold online, in AT&T company stores and authorized retailers adjacent to other AT&T products and services. Our customers enjoy top-brand phones at affordable prices. AT&T PREPAID is also sold in more than 60,000 locations across the country, including national retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy and regional retailers such as Walgreens, Dollar Stores, CVS, Rite-Aid, Kroger and others.

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don’t require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. For the full year 2020, the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, was the fastest growing prepaid carrier in the United States and has been for the past three years.

Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You’re on Cricket.

1 The Temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is a temporary emergency government benefit program operated by the Federal Communications Commission. Regular AT&T PREPAID or Cricket rates apply at the conclusion of the program.

The benefit is not transferable. Only eligible consumers may enroll in the program and the benefit is limited to one monthly benefit per household on a qualifying mobile broadband service plan. AT&T PREPAID/Cricket reserves the right to cancel the monthly benefit at any time. If your monthly service charge is $0 after the benefit, you must use the service each calendar month, or the benefit will be discontinued.

2 AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

3 After 22GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

4 Cricket may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

5 5G access requires a compatible device. 5G coverage not available everywhere.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. © 2021 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

