Walmart Cooks Up New Interactive Food Adventure Experience to Teach Families About Healthy Eating with Partnership for a Healthier America

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 6, 2021 – What happens when you take a dash of delicious foods, add in a sprinkle of family fun and stir in a chance to teach kids about giving back? You get the recipe for a new interactive Walmart experience that aims to show kids that healthy food can be fun! Here’s the dish — the retailer, in collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and Higher Ground Productions, has launched The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi, an interactive culinary adventure experience, to inspire families to cook up fresh, healthy foods just like Waffles and Mochi do on their Netflix show as part of the Pass the Love campaign. In addition, Walmart is hosting a round-up campaign through May 31 for customers to support PHA and Pass the Love.

Starting today, The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi will get families cooking in the kitchen to discover the delicious joy of nutritious food through interactive recipes, games and video clips from "Waffles + Mochi." Each activity offers parents and kids the chance to learn, play and cook their way to better eating. But the end result is even more delicious than culinary know-how: When kids master an ingredient by completing an activity, they receive a badge (just like Waffles and Mochi on their show), and this badge will unlock a donation from Walmart to the PHA Pass the Love campaign to help feed food-insecure families across the country.

“We’re excited to work with PHA and Higher Ground Productions to bring the world of Waffles + Mochi to a digital experience to show kids that tasty meals can be healthy and tons of fun. The fact that kids can play to pay forward a meal for a family who needs it makes this experience doubly rewarding for all of those who will use it,” said Courtney Carlson, senior vice president, Category Marketing, Walmart. “We aim to be a force for good in the communities we serve by helping democratize access to healthy, affordable foods and supporting hunger relief efforts. The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi is just another example of that.”

Parents and kids can visit Walmart.com/wafflesandmochi on any device to access The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi. Once in the experience, families can interact with any one of 20 different activities centered around 10 ingredients from the series, from tomatoes and mushrooms to eggs and rice. Users will discover recipe activities that help parents and kids expand their palette and put a twist on things they regularly eat. And, kids can play custom mini games, including Mash Me If You Can! and Corn Hole, that show how fun and nutritious food can be.

Each individual user will have the chance to unlock unique badges throughout the experience, which will generate a donation from Walmart to the PHA's Pass the Love campaign. Now through May 31, Walmart has committed to donating up to $1 million to the campaign to help feed families in need.

I’ve long said that supporting parents and helping our kids build healthy habits isn’t just a job for nonprofits or governments – the private sector has a critical role to play as well. That’s why I am proud to see Walmart continuing to lead the way with The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi, a wonderful food adventure that not only educates families on how to make quick and easy meals at home, but also teaches kids that they can give back to their community at any age. We have a long way to go to address food equity in America, but I am grateful for the private sector’s commitment to our Pass the Love campaign. With their help, we’ll be able to help put nutritious meals on the table for so many families in need – and get one step closer to building a healthier country for all our kids. Former First Lady and PHA Honorary Chair, Michelle Obama

Customers can visit their local Walmart for all of the fresh, healthy ingredients they need to whip up any one of the experience recipes. If customers wish to support the PHA’s Pass the Love campaign while shopping at Walmart, they can round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar through May 31. Change will be donated to the campaign to help put food on the table for families in need across the country.

"Walmart is a crucial partner to PHA's Pass the Love Campaign. Through The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi, Walmart's customers will engage with the central message from this amazing show — that preparing and cooking food and ingredients at home can be fun, healthy, and in this case, do some tremendous good as well," said Nancy E. Roman, president and CEO, PHA. "We're so grateful that every play of The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi will initiate a donation to PHA, along with the Walmart customers donating through a month-long round-up campaign. Every penny will make a difference."

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation work to break down barriers to access to healthier, nutritious food through innovative and creative solutions that connect people around the world with healthier food options. In 2020, Walmart donated more than 747 million pounds of food to food banks and other organizations around the world helping feed those in need.

