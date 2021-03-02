Walmart Connect Expands Search Offering with Three New Walmart Advertising Partners On-Board

March 2, 2021

By Lex Josephs, Vice President, Ad Sales and AdTech Partnerships, Walmart Connect

Giving advertisers increased access, visibility and control over their Search campaigns to accelerate our shared growth has been the driver of our Walmart Advertising Partners program since its inception and launch last year. Today, we are excited to announce that we are bringing on three new partners – Stackline, Tinuiti and Harvest Group.

These new additions to our partner program, which already includes adtech platforms such as Flywheel, Kenshoo, Pacvue and Teikametrics, will now allow advertisers of all sizes – from enterprise and mid-market suppliers to emerging first party and third-party suppliers – to partner with Walmart Connect more efficiently and effectively. All advertisers will now have the direct access and real-time insights they need to make informed decisions on their campaigns. We’ll do this by offering solutions, in collaboration with our partners, that will enable advertisers to easily manage their budgets as well as consolidate media purchases and reporting. In addition, advertisers will be able to reach our diverse customer base, take advantage of our quality insights and access our robust Walmart Sponsored Products pickup & delivery inventory, now available to our Walmart Advertising Partners, too.

Over the last two years, we’ve been on a journey to help advertisers run their campaigns more efficiently using self-serve and automation capabilities. With the launch of Walmart Advertising Partners Program, Self-Serve Sponsored Product Interface and our Performance Reporting Dashboards, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made on this journey. Following the rollout of these capabilities, we’ve seen unprecedented growth including a 56% increase in search inquiries, 185% growth of Walmart Sponsored Products within our overall ads portfolio and 10x Year over Year (YoY) growth in the number of active advertisers using Walmart Advertising Partners.

There’s incredible momentum in our business, and we’re already seeing tremendous business impact for our advertisers. Earlier this year, we announced a new vision and name for our business and a strategic startup acquisition. We also rolled out innovative in-store and digital offerings. The expansion of our Walmart Advertising Partners program is our latest exciting move to create measurable value for all our advertisers.