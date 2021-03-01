Walmart Drops $35 Minimum for Express Delivery

Customers are using Express delivery in a pinch … now they no longer have to meet a minimum to get the items they need in a hurry

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 1, 2021 — Walmart is making it easier for customers to get the items they want at the lightning-fast speed they may need them. Beginning today, the retailer is removing the $35 minimum order requirement for Express delivery.

Express delivery allows customers to order items from Walmart’s food, consumables and general merchandise assortment such as produce, pantry staples, everyday essentials, toys and electronics. It relies on the retailer’s team of 170,000 trained personal shoppers who pick customers’ orders. Like Walmart’s pickup and delivery service, there is no markup on items – an item is priced the same as it is on the shelf. Express delivery costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge. Walmart+ members simply pay the $10 Express fee.

Many customers use Express delivery for when they’re in a pinch, whether it be a missing ingredient for a weeknight dinner or a pack of diapers. Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn’t meet the minimum, so we’re removing it, making it even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it. Tom Ward, Senior Vice President of Customer Product

Express delivery is currently offered in nearly 3,000 Walmart stores, reaching nearly 70% of the U.S. population. It is one of several no-contact pickup and delivery options. The below options continue to carry a $35 minimum:

Pickup: Free curbside pickup that lets customers reserve the time and pickup location that’s most convenient for them.

Delivery: Orders from our store to a customer’s door with a per delivery fee of $7.95 or $9.95.

Free Delivery with Walmart+: Delivery as soon as same day – and other benefits – for a $98 annual or $12.95 monthly fee.

To get started, customers can go to walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app and search their ZIP code to see if Express delivery is offered in their area.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

